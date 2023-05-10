U.S. markets close in 3 hours 5 minutes

Italy's Digital Value sees sales above 1 billion euros by 2025-adviser

Reuters
·1 min read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian digital services provider Digital Value expects to drive sales above 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) by 2025 thanks to rising tech investments by businesses and the public administration, a strategic adviser to the firm said.

"It is a target we can achieve," Marco Patuano, a veteran Italian executive who sits on Digital Value's board, told reporters.

Listed since 2018 on the Milan bourse, which is owned by pan-European exchange Euronext, Digital Value on Wednesday gained access to the main market, after its shares traded in the past few years on the market for small- and medium-sized enterprises, which has lighter access requirements.

Such a move could help Digital Value, which specialises in providing digital infrastructure services to big corporate and public administration clients, to play an active role in the sector's consolidation, Patuano said.

A former Telecom Italia chief executive, Patuano has been recently picked by Europe's largest mobile phone tower operator Cellnex as its new CEO.

He said he had received a waiver to keep his board seat at Digital Value and his role as strategic adviser to the company.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Valentina Za)