U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,332.56
    -19.78 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,519.63
    -266.72 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,635.42
    -3.91 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,272.59
    -33.17 (-1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.29
    -0.87 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.10
    +24.80 (+1.39%)
     

  • Silver

    26.47
    -0.04 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1834
    -0.0032 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3600
    -0.0710 (-4.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3813
    -0.0033 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6250
    -0.3360 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,142.25
    +443.09 (+1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    857.01
    -4.32 (-0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,104.91
    -60.00 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,643.21
    +45.02 (+0.16%)
     

Italy's DPA fines Glovo-owned Foodinho $3M, orders changes to algorithmic management of riders

Natasha Lomas
·8 min read

Algorithmic management of gig workers has landed Glovo-owned on-demand delivery firm Foodinho in trouble in Italy where the country's data protection authority issued a €2.6 million penalty (~$3M) yesterday after an investigation found a laundry list of problems.

The delivery company has been ordered to make a number of changes to how it operates in the market, with the Garante's order giving it two months to correct the most serious violations found, and a further month (so three months total) to amend how its algorithms function -- to ensure compliance with privacy legislation, Italy's workers' statute and recent legislation protecting platform workers.

One of the issues of concern to the data watchdog is the risk of discrimination arising from a rider rating system operated by Foodinho -- which had some 19,000 riders operating on its platform in Italy at the time of the Garante's investigation.

Likely of relevance here is a long running litigation brought by riders gigging for another food delivery brand in Italy, Foodora, which culminated in a ruling by the country's Supreme Court last year that asserted riders should be treated as having workers rights, regardless of whether they are employed or self-employed -- bolstering the case for challenges against delivery apps that apply algorithms to opaquely micromanage platform workers' labor.

In the injunction against Foodinho, Italy's DPA says it found numerous violations of EU privacy legislation -- including GDPR principles of transparency, notification, lawfulness of processing, security, privacy by design and more [an English extract of the injunction has now been published here] -- as well as a risk of discrimination against gig workers based on how Foodinho's booking and assignments algorithms function, in addition to flagging concerns over how the system uses ratings and reputational mechanisms as further levers of labor control.

Article 22 of the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) provides protections for individuals against being solely subject to automated decision-making including profiling where such decisions produce a legal or similarly substantial effect (and access to paid work would meet that bar) -- giving them the right to get information on a specific decision and object to it and/or ask for human review.

But it does not appear that Foodinho provided riders with such rights, per the Garante's assessment.

In a press release about the injunction (which we've translated from Italian with Google Translate), the watchdog writes:

"The Authority found a series of serious offences, in particular with regard to the algorithms used for the management of workers. The company, for example, had not adequately informed the workers on the functioning of the system and did not guarantee the accuracy and correctness of the results of the algorithmic systems used for the evaluation of the riders. Nor did it guarantee procedures to protect the right to obtain human intervention, express one's opinion and contest the decisions adopted through the use of the algorithms in question, including the exclusion of a part of the riders from job opportunities.

"The Guarantor has therefore required the company to identify measures to protect the rights and freedoms of riders in the face of automated decisions, including profiling.

The watchdog also says it has asked Foodinho to verify the "accuracy and relevance" of data that feeds the algorithmic management system -- listing a wide variety of signals that are factored in (such as chats, emails and phone calls between riders and customer care; geolocation data captured every 15 seconds and displayed on the app map; estimated and actual delivery times; details of the management of the order in progress and those already made; customer and partner feedback; remaining battery level of device etc).

"This is also in order to minimize the risk of errors and distortions which could, for example, lead to the limitation of the deliveries assigned to each rider or to the exclusion itself from the platform. These risks also arise from the rating system," it goes on, adding: "The company will also need to identify measures that prevent improper or discriminatory use of reputational mechanisms based on customer and business partner feedback."

Glovo, Foodinho's parent entity -- which is named as the owner of the platform in the Garante's injunction -- was contacted for comment on the injunction.

A company spokesperson told us they were discussing a response -- so we'll update this report if we get one.

Glovo acquired the Italian food delivery company Foodinho back in 2016, making its first foray into international expansion. The Barcelona-based business went on to try to build out a business in the Middle East and LatAm -- before retrenching back to largely focus on Southern and Eastern Europe. (In 2018 Glovo also picked up the Foodora brand in Italy, which had been owned by German rival Delivery Hero.)

The Garante says it collaborated with Spain's privacy watchdog, the AEDP -- which is Glovo's lead data protection supervisor under the GDPR -- on the investigation into Foodinho and the platform tech provided to it by Glovo.

Its press release also notes that Glovo is the subject of "an independent procedure" carried out by the AEPD, which it says it's also assisting with.

The Spanish watchdog confirmed to TechCrunch that joint working between the AEPD and the Garante had resulted in the resolution against the Glovo-owned company, Foodinho.

The AEPD also said it has undertaken its own procedures against Glovo -- pointing to a 2019 sanction related to the latter not appointing a data protection officer, as is required by the GDPR. The watchdog later issued Glovo with a fined of €25,000 for that compliance failure.

However it's not clear why the AEDP has -- seemingly -- not taken a deep dive look at Glovo's own compliance with the Article 22 of the GDPR. (We've asked it for more on this and will update if we get a response.)

It did point us to recently published guidance on data protection and labor relations, which it worked on with Spain's Ministry of Labor and the employers and trade union organizations, and which it said includes information on the right of a works council to be informed by a platform company of the parameters on which the algorithms or artificial intelligence systems are based -- including "the elaboration of profiles, which may affect the conditions, access and maintenance of employment".

Earlier this year the Spanish government agreed upon a labor reform to expand the protections available to platform workers by recognizing platform couriers as employees.

The amendments to the Spanish Workers Statute Law were approved by Royal Decree in May -- but aren't due to start being applied until the middle of next month, per El Pais.

Notably, the reform also contains a provision that requires workers’ legal representatives to be informed of the criteria powering any algorithms or AI systems that are used to manage them and which may affect their working conditions -- such as those affecting access to employment or rating systems that monitor performance or profile workers. And that additional incoming algorithmic transparency provision has evidently been factored into the AEPD's guidance.

So it may be that the watchdog is giving affected platforms like Glovo a few months' grace to allow them to get their systems in order for the new rules.

Spanish labor law also of course remains distinct to Italian law, so there will be ongoing differences of application related to elements that concern delivery apps, regardless of what appears to be a similar trajectory on the issue of expanding platform workers rights.

Back in January, for example, an Italian court found that a reputation-ranking algorithm that had been used by another on-demand delivery app, Deliveroo, had discriminated against riders because it had failed to distinguish between legally protected reasons for withholding labour (e.g., because a rider was sick; or exercising their protected right to strike) and other reasons for not being as productive as they’d indicated they would be.

In that case, Deliveroo said the judgement referred to a historic booking system that it said was no longer used in Italy or any other markets.

More recently a tribunal ruling in Bologna -- found a Collective Bargaining Agreement signed by, AssoDelivery, a trade association that represents a number of delivery platforms in the market (including Deliveroo and Glovo), and a minority union with far right affiliations, the UGL trade union, to be unlawful.

Deliveroo told us it planned to appeal that ruling.

The agreement attracted controversy because it seeks to derogate unfavorably from Italian law that protects workers and the signing trade body is not representative enough in the sector.

Zooming out, EU lawmakers are also looking at the issue of platform workers rights -- kicking off a consultation in February on how to improve working conditions for gig workers, with the possibility that Brussels could propose legislation later this year.

However platform giants have seen the exercise as an opportunity to lobby for deregulation -- pushing to reduce employment standards for gig workers across the EU. The strategy looks intended to circumvent or at least try to limit momentum for beefed up rules coming a national level, such as Spain's labor reform.

Europe kicks off bid to find a route to ‘better’ gig work

Uber lobbies for ‘Prop 22’-style gig work standards in the EU

Spain agrees on labor reform that will recognize delivery platform riders as employees

UK Uber drivers are taking the algorithm to court

Recommended Stories

  • Today is Day 1 for Andy Jassy as former AWS CEO moves to Amazon corner office

    Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has always liked to motivate his employees by saying every day is Day 1. Well, it is actually Day 1 for his successor Andy Jassy, who officially moves into the corner office at Amazon today. Bezos announced that he would be stepping down as CEO in February to focus on other interests including his charities Day 1 Fund and the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, the billionaire's space company and The Washington Post, the newspaper he bought in 2013.

  • Nothing's wireless earbuds will offer ANC for $99

    Nothing has revealed that its Ear 1 earbuds will include active noise cancellation at a price of $99 — though quality is still an unknown.

  • Drop the Georgia Election Lawsuit

    The suit is an all but certain loser in light of Brnovich v. DNC.

  • Oil Prices Are Rising After the OPEC Meeting Ended in Acrimony. Here Are 10 Stocks to Buy.

    OPEC+ is deadlocked. Now oil prices are rising when they were supposed to be falling. That's good for some oil companies and the outlook for some oil stocks for the second half of 2021.

  • Better Buy: Alphabet vs. Apple

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) are two of the largest and most valuable enterprises in the world. In both cases, they have achieved incredible brand name recognition and built nearly unassailable moats around their businesses.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in the Second Half of 2021 (and Beyond)

    Patience can pay off for you, as well, if you put your money to work in game-changing businesses and allow your investment thesis to play out over time. If growth stocks tickle your fancy, one of the best investments you can make right now for the second half of 2021, and well beyond, is cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) software provider salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM). CRM software is used by consumer-facing businesses to optimize interactions and sales.

  • CORRECTED-Liability from Florida condo collapse: everyone will 'blame everybody else'

    The collapse of a condominium tower near Miami will set off years of litigation as victims and their families look to find fault among the building's management as well as engineers, architects and others, according to legal experts. Disaster struck in Surfside, Florida, on June 24 as a major repair project was beginning, although the cause of one of the worst residential construction failures in the United States is likely to have many contributing factors stretching back years. "Whether it be architects, engineers or contractors that had any involvement in this building, we’ll be looking at everybody to hold each party responsible for their negligence," said Daniel Wagner, a real estate lawyer in south Florida, who declined to say if he was representing anyone involved in the collapse.

  • Chinese antitrust regulator to block Tencent's videogaming merger: sources

    China's antitrust regulator is set to formally block Tencent Holdings Ltd's plan to merge the country's top two videogame streaming sites, Huya and DouYu, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Tencent has failed to come up with sufficient remedies to meet the State Administration of Market Regulation's (SAMR) requirements on giving up exclusive rights, said two of the people. The internet giant recently withdrew the merger application for antitrust review and refiled it after SAMR told the company it could not complete the review of the merger within 180 days since its first filing, one of them and a separate person said.

  • Oil Slips as OPEC+ Uncertainty Raises Concerns of Oversupply

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil in New York edged lower amid concerns that OPEC+’s failure to ratify an agreement may lead producers to lose the discipline they have maintained against rising demand.West Texas Intermediate futures for August fell as much as 1.3% in New York. With the collapse of talks on Monday, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies won’t boost output in August, unless an agreement can be salvaged. The lack of OPEC+ unity could invite new barrels to the market and

  • Saudis Raise Oil Prices After OPEC+ Fails to Add Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia raised oil prices for buyers from Asia to the U.S. for August after OPEC+ talks broke down just as the market was clamoring for more supply.The Saudis, along with Russia, sought over the past week to rally other members around a plan to unwind production cuts incrementally and to extend their accord through to the end of next year. The proposal collapsed when the United Arab Emirates balked at keeping in place what it says is an unfair production baseline for its quot

  • There are plenty of jobs, but not enough people to fill them. What’s going on?

    The U.S. created 850,000 new jobs in June. Great. Yet 9 million people who likely would be working right now had there been no pandemic are still sitting at home.

  • Former Executive Sues Omers for $53 Million After Being Fired

    (Bloomberg) -- A former managing director at one of Canada’s largest pension plans claims he is owed C$65 million ($53 million) after being fired.Tim Patterson filed a lawsuit in Toronto on Friday, saying he and a colleague were dismissed from the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System in retaliation for not accepting changes to their compensation package. Eight other professionals in the private equity division resigned after receiving their bonuses, Patterson said in court documents. Th

  • Why former Alibaba scientist wants to back founders outside the Ivory Tower

    Min Wanli had a career path much coveted by those pursuing a career in computer science. A prodigy, Min was accepted to a top research university in China at the age of 14. Like many young, aspiring Chinese scientists working in the United States, Min returned to China when the country's internet boom was underway in the early 2010s.

  • Oil prices pull back after surging to 6-year high as OPEC+ talks on production hike collapse

    Oil futures pull back after surging to six-year highs Tuesday in the wake of failed OPEC+ talks aimed at further boosting output.

  • Bitcoin Mining Facility Raises Environmental Concerns for New York Lake

    The Greenidge bitcoin mining facility in upstate New York continues to cause a backlash, this time from local residents over alleged rising water temperatures.

  • Jeff Bezos Steps Down as CEO on Monday. Here’s What It Means for Amazon’s Stock.

    Amazon is posting huge growth across all of its businesses, but the company’s stock has been stuck in a rut for nearly a year.

  • AngloGold Names CEO as No. 3 Gold Miner Eyes Colombia Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. appointed former BHP Group executive Alberto Calderon to its top job, ending a nearly year-long head hunt that’s weighed on the shares of the No. 3 gold producer.Calderon, a 61-year-old Colombian who once served as a junior minister in a government that fought drug lord Pablo Escobar, will join AngloGold on Sept. 1. The Ivy League economist, who was in the running to become chief executive officer at BHP before the position went to Andrew Mackenzie, served a

  • KE Holdings Enters Deal to Acquire Shengdu Home Renovation

    KE Holdings (BEKE) has inked a deal to acquire 100% stake in Shengdu Home Renovation Co. Ltd., a full-service home renovation service provider in China. The purchase price has been capped at RMB8 billion, consisting of cash and equity. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022. KE Holdings is a China-based company that operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services. As per the terms, KE Holding will initially acquire certain equity interest

  • Bitcoin Trims Gains as PBOC Steps Up Crypto Crackdown

    Bitcoin trimmed early gains after the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) reiterated its long-held anti-crypto stance, warning institutions against providing services to crypto-related companies.

  • U.S. Service Industries Expand at Slower Pace Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. service providers expanded in June by less than forecast as a measure of employment contracted, reflecting employers’ struggle to attract workers.The Institute for Supply Management’s services index fell to 60.1 last month from a record 64 in May. Readings above 50 indicate expansion. Orders and business activity also settled back. The June figure compared with the 63.5 median projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists.While cooling from a month earlier, the report shows