Italy's Enel to launch newco Gridspertise for digital grid services - paper

·1 min read
ROME (Reuters) - Italy's Enel will set up a new company dedicated to digital grid services, which aims to have a revenue of 1.5 billion euros ($1.76 billion) by 2030, newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Wednesday.

The operator, Europe's largest utility, will set up firm Gridspertise by spinning off all of its activities including digital metres and intelligent grid services.

The shareholding of the newly-created company could be opened up to new investors for a minority stake as early as next year, the report added.

($1 = 0.8540 euros)

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Francesca Piscioneri)

