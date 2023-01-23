U.S. markets close in 3 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,021.01
    +48.40 (+1.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,629.74
    +254.25 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,351.99
    +211.56 (+1.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.14
    +19.81 (+1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.19
    +0.55 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,921.60
    -6.60 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.60 (-2.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0862
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5260
    +0.0420 (+1.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2365
    -0.0036 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6610
    +1.1220 (+0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,888.37
    +24.45 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    522.87
    +0.29 (+0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,784.67
    +14.08 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,906.04
    +352.51 (+1.33%)
     

Italy's Enel X partners with Toyota on electric mobility

·1 min read

ROME (Reuters) - Enel X Way, the e-mobility division of Italy's biggest utility Enel, will make available its domestic and street charging services to Toyota and Lexus drivers, Enel and Toyota said in a joint statement on Monday.

The new partnership "means that anyone driving an electric or plug-in hybrid Toyota or Lexus will be able to use Enel X Way's advanced solutions and technologies to charge their vehicle," the companies said.

Toyota and Lexus customers will be offered a home charging station that can be controlled remotely via mobile app, and the chance to buy vouchers to use Enel X street charging points, the statement added.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini; Editing by Keith Weir)

Recommended Stories

  • ChatGPT Is Just the Beginning – AI Is Quietly Reshaping Every Aspect of Your Life

    ChatGPT became a viral sensation upon its release to the public on Nov. 30, 2022. It hit over 1 million users in under a week and has only continued to grow, with hundreds of companies using its application programming interface (API) integrations to create or improve their products. While ChatGPT is one of the more public and obvious examples of the advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), this technology is quickly and relentlessly becoming a permanent part of your everyday life. The term

  • GreenPower Appoints K. Neal as a School Bus Dealer for the State of Maryland and Washington D.C.

    GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today announced the appointment of K. Neal International Trucks, Inc. ("K. Neal") as an exclusive dealer for GreenPower's all-electric Type D BEAST and Type A Nano BEAST school buses for the state of Maryland and Washington D.C.

  • Tesla’s Price Cuts Are Roiling the Car Market

    Tesla recent price cuts on its most popular models in the U.S. are reverberating through the car business, pressuring rivals and affecting purchase decisions for new- and used-car buyers. The Elon Musk -led car maker’s most recent cut—slashing as much as 20% from the price of some versions of its top-selling Model Y earlier this month—shocked Stanly Tran. “‘There’s no way,’” Mr. Tran recalls thinking when he saw Tesla’s new prices.

  • Ford to cut up to 3,200 European jobs, union says, vowing to fight

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Ford plans to cut up to 3,200 jobs across Europe and move some product development work to the United States, Germany's IG Metall union said on Monday, vowing action that would disrupt the carmaker across the continent if the cuts go ahead. The company wants to axe up to 2,500 jobs in product development and up to 700 in administrative roles, with German locations most affected, IG Metall said. Workers at the U.S. carmaker's Cologne site, which employs about 14,000 people - including 3,800 at a development centre in the Merkenich area - were informed of the plans at works council meetings on Monday.

  • Here's Where Tesla's Next Gigafactory Might Be, and Why the Stock Is a Buy Now

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) electric vehicle business leads the industry and is coming off a fantastic year of growth in deliveries to customers with more production capacity than ever before. A recent report from Bloomberg suggests the company could soon strike a deal to build one million cars per year in Indonesia. Here's why Tesla stock is a buy either way.

  • Auto Roundup: GM's $918M Investment, STLA-Terrafame Deal & More

    While General Motors (GM) is set to spend $918 million for the development of its next-gen V-8 engines, Stellantis (STLA) inks a deal with Terrafame for the supply of nickel sulfate.

  • Boeing back in court over 737 Max crashes as federal settlement in jeopardy

    The settlement reached between Boeing and the Dept. of Justice for the company to avoid prosecution is back in court amid opposition to the deal from victims' families.

  • 7 EVs That Can Cost Less Than the Average New Car After Tax Credits

    Buyers should look at these if they're thinking about going electric. The list includes two Tesla and two Ford models.

  • Renault's top executives to join key Nissan alliance talks via video-sources

    Renault's chairman and CEO will not travel to Japan for a board meeting on how to reshape the French carmaker's alliance with Nissan this week but instead join it via video call, two sources close to the matter said on Monday. An alliance board meeting is scheduled for Jan. 26 in Japan, but the presence of Renault CEO Luca de Meo and Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard was not deemed to be necessary because talks about the future of the partnership are progressing well, the sources said.

  • Exclusive-Geely plans to turn maker of London black cabs into EV powerhouse

    China's Geely is planning a big investment to turn the maker of London's iconic black taxis into a high-volume, all-electric brand with a range of commercial and passenger vehicles, executives at the unit told Reuters. London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) also aims to expand its suite of services, which include cars arranging their own maintenance and recognising their owner's interests to help them book activities. "Geely will make consistent investments into LEVC because this is a very unique project."

  • NC Auditor Beth Wood apologizes for December hit-and-run, calls it ‘a serious mistake’

    The statement from Wood was the first time the state auditor has addressed the incident since it became public last week.

  • Maryland hospital garage partially collapses after SUV crashes into wall, photos show

    A parking garage at a hospital in Salisbury, Maryland partially collapsed on Sunday morning after a vehicle crashed into the wall at a high rate of speed.

  • This is how the happiest car shoppers bought their vehicle

    A survey of more than 10,000 car shoppers and their dealers sheds some light on car buyer sentiment, and what the most satisfied buyers did to score a car.

  • Photo goes viral after Delta Air Lines attendant comforts woman on Charlotte flight

    A photo of Delta Airlines flight attendant Floyd Dean-Shannon shows him comforting a woman who passengers say was scared to fly.

  • Ford's VW-based electric SUV spied for the first time

    These are the first spy photos of Ford's VW MEB-based electric SUV.

  • U.S. closes Ford SUV exhaust odor probe without seeking recall

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday closed a six-year-old investigation into 1.47 million Ford Explorer SUVs over reports of exhaust odors in vehicle compartments and exposure to carbon monoxide without seeking a recall. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)said it had conducted an in-depth investigation first opened in July 2016 that included review of over 6,500 consumer complaints over 2011-2017 model year vehicles, including police versions of the SUV, and found no evidence of a safety issue. NHTSA said its investigation found "that the 2011-2017 Ford Explorer vehicles when accurately measured produce occupant compartment (carbon monoxide) levels which fall below current accepted health standards."

  • Where Can You Get the Biggest Electric Vehicle Tax Breaks?

    Image source: Getty Images Want to purchase an electric vehicle? Now may be the right time. The federal government is offering a federal tax credit up to $7,500 for purchasing an electric vehicle that meets certain qualifications.

  • Camaro Funny Car Found After 40 Years

    Which one of your old rides would you like to track down the most?

  • Ram debuts wireless inductive charging robot

    Ram's wireless charging robot uses AI to position itself and a clever moving charging pad to make contact with the vehicle for more efficient charging.

  • Greek police find no bomb on Ryanair flight from Poland

    Greek police on Sunday said they had found no explosives on board a Ryanair flight from Poland, following an earlier bomb threat."Crew onboard flight FR6385 travelling from Katowice to Athens were notified of a potential security threat onboard and in line with safety procedures, continued to Athens where it landed safely before being met by the Greek authorities," Ryanair said in a statement.