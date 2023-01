Italy's Enel X partners with Toyota on electric mobility A Toyota Logo is seen at a Toyota dealership in Zaventem

ROME (Reuters) - Enel X Way, the e-mobility division of Italy's biggest utility Enel, will make available its domestic and street charging services to Toyota and Lexus drivers, Enel and Toyota said in a joint statement on Monday.

The new partnership "means that anyone driving an electric or plug-in hybrid Toyota or Lexus will be able to use Enel X Way's advanced solutions and technologies to charge their vehicle," the companies said.

Toyota and Lexus customers will be offered a home charging station that can be controlled remotely via mobile app, and the chance to buy vouchers to use Enel X street charging points, the statement added.

