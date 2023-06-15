Italy's Meloni to meet Musk in Rome, sources say

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is scheduled to meet with Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Rome later on Thursday, two government sources said, after holding brief talks with Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in the morning.

One of the sources said Musk's meeting with Meloni will take place as part of a "European tour" by the Tesla chief, who will also meet French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.

Macron said he would promote France to Musk as a possible site for one of the electric vehicle (EV) maker's factories as well as tech regulation.

A spokesman for Tesla did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Earlier on Thursday, Musk and Tajani held a discussion on the automotive and aerospace sectors, the minister said in a tweet.

"Ready to collaborate on the challenges of our time such as cybersecurity," Tajani added.

