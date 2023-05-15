Italy's Safilo in talks with eyewear group over factory-sources

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian eyewear group Safilo is discussing the sale of its biggest plant in Italy to another company active in the sector, union sources told Reuters on Monday.

Earlier this year Safilo said it was studying the sale of its plant in Longarone, in the northeast of Italy, due to overcapacity.

The potential buyer, which already has a presence in the area, would be interested in acquiring the plant and taking on 250 employees out of the current 460 people working there, union sources said on Monday. They were speaking after a meeting with Safilo executives.

Thelios, the spectacles business of LVMH, and Italian eyewear maker Marcolin have plants in Longarone and their names have been reported by the local press as potential buyers.

Safilo declined to comment. Thelios and Marcolin were not immediately available for comment.

