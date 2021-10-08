U.S. markets closed

ITC Systems Announces COVID-19 "Automated Screening Kiosk" - ASK

·3 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - ITC Systems, a premier provider of integrated transaction control, recently launched ASK, an Automated Screening Kiosk that provides fast, efficient COVID vaccination verification.

ASK at Seneca (CNW Group/ITC Systems)
ASK at Seneca (CNW Group/ITC Systems)

In light of today's announcement by the Ontario Government to lift venue capacity limits, ITC is pleased to offer its solution for instantaneous vaccine verification which is now being used by one of Canada's largest post-secondary intuitions. Whether a restaurant or large capacity venue, this solution means patrons are processed effectively and accurately saving time for all.

Expanding on the capabilities of ITC's ASK, the company has developed a new service that quickly and securely verifies Ontario residents' vaccination status against Government of Ontario records. Verification of both vaccinations can be retrieved in under 10 seconds using government issued ID. Health authorities can also access accurate contact tracing information from any location using ASK, eliminating the need for businesses to manually collect the data. "The enhanced functionality in ASK now allows all businesses including restaurants, gyms, event venues, public buildings, hospitals, transit, and long-term care facilities, reliable verification of double vaccination, and boosters when required", said Andrew White, co-owner at ITC. "ASK provides safety assurances required for businesses and patrons, as we eagerly transition towards normalcy".

Last week the company announced that it had deployed 25 ASK Stations for the start of the semester at Seneca in Toronto to ease the return to campus for students and employees who must show proof of vaccination. Seneca took a lead role becoming the first institution in Canada with a vaccination policy designed to protect their community. With 35,000 full-time students, safety for students and employees is paramount.

"With a deep understanding of transaction management, ITC is able to react to customer requirements and rapidly bring new functionality to market" said Andrew White, "ASK clearly fills the need for fast, efficient, electronic status verification for COVID safe programs, but will also serve as a modern approach to status verification well into the future. Based on our extensive experience integrating transactions and third-party data, ASK can easily integrate with 3rd party data sources including Provincial and State health authorities."

About ITC Systems
Founded in 1989, ITC Systems is a multi-national corporation with offices in Toronto and St. Louis focused on providing simple, secure, and dependable integrated transaction control for colleges, universities, public libraries, and other institutions and corporations across North American and beyond. Driven by a commitment to innovation, addressing modern day needs and demands, ITC is the industry's dominant developer of hardware and software for cloud based cashless OneCard commerce solutions, print management, Point of Sale (POS), access control, and self-serve kiosks. Their comprehensive product line is designed, developed, and manufactured in North America, and brought to the global market through a large direct-to-customer and dealer network. ITC's OneCard commerce solution is complemented by an extensive offering of in-house and third-party integrations and applications including credential management, mobile credentials, POS, copy and print control, food service outlets, vending, access control, laundry, and parking.

To learn more about ITC Systems, please visit www.itcsystems.com.

SOURCE ITC Systems

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/08/c3577.html

