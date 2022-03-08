U.S. markets open in 5 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,202.50
    +4.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,780.00
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,303.75
    -17.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,957.50
    +7.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.37
    +2.97 (+2.49%)
     

  • Gold

    2,014.70
    +18.80 (+0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    26.42
    +0.70 (+2.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0897
    +0.0041 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    35.52
    +3.54 (+11.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3109
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5920
    +0.2830 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,863.25
    +650.97 (+1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.15
    +19.53 (+2.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,964.97
    +5.49 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Steve Biggar of Argus Research share stocks that may benefit from rate hikes Wed., March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Itch.io's $10 bundle with almost 1,000 games will benefit charities helping Ukraine

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read
itch.io game bundle (Engadget)

A charity bundle on Itch.io organized by Necrosoft Games offers a collection of 991 indie games, soundtracks, books, comics, tabletop RPGs and gaming tools for a minimum of donation of $10 — and all proceeds will go to organizations helping relief efforts in Ukraine. The bundle includes games like Baba is You, 2064 Read Only Memories, Celeste, Skatebird and Towerfall Ascension. It also includes text message adventure game Bury Me My Love, which tells the story of a Syrian refugee couple, and military RPG Long Gone Days that focuses on the human cost of war.

Necrosoft only added paid products to the bunch, and 600 of them have never been in a major bundle before. In all, the items in the bundle cost around $6,500 when you add up their regular retail prices. Everything the developer gets after card processing fees will go to two charity organizations in particular, one of which is the International Medical Corps. It's a humanitarian nonprofit that's currently working in Ukraine to increase access to medical services, including mental health support, and to help contain the spread of COVID-19. The other beneficiary is the Ukrainian organization Voices of Children, which sets up shelters and helps children cope with the horrors of war.

While Necrosoft is only asking for a minimum of $10 for all 991 items, it's urging donors to pay more if they can. The company is hoping to raise $1 million for the causes it supports until March 17th.

Recommended Stories