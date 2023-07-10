iTech Minerals (ASX:ITM) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether iTech Minerals (ASX:ITM) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might iTech Minerals Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In December 2022, iTech Minerals had AU$8.5m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$3.6m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of about 2.4 years from December 2022. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. Importantly, if we extrapolate recent cash burn trends, the cash runway would be a lot longer. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is iTech Minerals' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Although iTech Minerals reported revenue of AU$69k last year, it didn't actually have any revenue from operations. To us, that makes it a pre-revenue company, so we'll look to its cash burn trajectory as an assessment of its cash burn situation. Remarkably, it actually increased its cash burn by 214% in the last year. Given that sharp increase in spending, the company's cash runway will shrink rapidly as it depletes its cash reserves. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of iTech Minerals due to its lack of significant operating revenues. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Easily Can iTech Minerals Raise Cash?

Given its cash burn trajectory, iTech Minerals shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

iTech Minerals' cash burn of AU$3.6m is about 12% of its AU$31m market capitalisation. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

So, Should We Worry About iTech Minerals' Cash Burn?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought iTech Minerals' cash runway was relatively promising. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about iTech Minerals' situation. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 3 warning signs for iTech Minerals (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

