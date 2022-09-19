itel Gets its First Inclusion with an 'Aspirant' Listing in Everest Group's CXM Services Peak Matrix® Assessment

MIAMI, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- itel, an award-winning customer experience (CX) provider and the Caribbean's largest homegrown business process outsourcer was named among the globe's top CX outsourcers in Everest Group's 2022 Peak® Matrix, a comparative analysis of best-in-class service providers.

Everest Group, a world-leading industry research firm, recently released their CXM Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 for the Americas, a thorough analysis and unbiased comparative assessment of top global CXM service and technology providers. These reports supply insights that enterprises need to make critical business decisions, while providers turn to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against their peers. After assessing market success and delivery capabilities, itel received its first-ever placement in the report as an "Aspirant" next to 36 other competitors, including long-standing global players.

"We are maintaining a strong velocity towards making a significant industry impact in the global services sector. This quarter alone, we are recruiting over 2,500 people while expanding several facilities in the nearshore region," stated Yoni Epstein, itel's Founding Chairman and CEO. "With locations spread across 7 countries and 9 facilities, and an agent workforce that has grown to over 7,000, we expect itel to move up the quadrant quickly in the next few years, as we continue to expand into new industries and markets."

itel's recent expansion includes launching a third building in Saint Lucia's Hewanorra Freezone only 2 years after opening its first site in Saint Lucia; investing over US$4 million to expand its Guyanese operations; an additional 35,000 sq ft build-out of its facility in Honduras and a new state-of-the-art, US$7 million facility and contact center in Kingston, Jamaica that houses +1,400 employees and contributes over US$60 million to the local economy.

