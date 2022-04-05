U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

Item 9 Labs Corp. to Present at Leading Investor Conferences in April

4 min read
In this article:
  • INLB

Vertically Integrated Cannabis Dispensary Franchisor and Operator to Share Recent Positive Momentum for Accelerated National Growth in 2022

PHOENIX, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) (the "Company") – a vertically integrated cannabis dispensary franchisor and operator that produces premium, award-winning products – announced today that the Company's executive team will be participating in multiple investor events in April. These events include: Noble Capital Markets' 18th Annual Small & Microcap Investor Conference (NobleCon18), Sequire's Cannabis & Psychedelic Virtual Conference and Benzinga's Spring Cannabis Capital Conference.

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) is a&#x00202f;vertically&#x00202f;integrated cannabis franchisor and operator headquartered in Arizona that produces premium, award-winning products. With deep experience in cannabis, franchising, and capital markets, the Company brings the best industry practices to markets nationwide through distinctive retail&#x00202f;experience, cultivation&#x00202f;capabilities, and product innovation. (PRNewsfoto/Item 9 Labs Corp.)
Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) is a vertically integrated cannabis franchisor and operator headquartered in Arizona that produces premium, award-winning products. With deep experience in cannabis, franchising, and capital markets, the Company brings the best industry practices to markets nationwide through distinctive retail experience, cultivation capabilities, and product innovation. (PRNewsfoto/Item 9 Labs Corp.)

Item 9 Labs Corp.'s executive team will be presenting across all three leading investor events and providing an in-depth overview of the Company, highlighting its key differentiators in the cannabis space. Additionally, they will be sharing updates on its cultivation expansion in Arizona and Nevada as well as recent acquisition activities and expansion of its dispensary franchise, Unity Rd., into new state markets. Attendees will also learn about the accelerated momentum of its award-winning cannabis product brand, Item 9 Labs, and latest product innovations.

The Company's Chief Financial Officer, Bobby Mikkelsen; Chief Franchise Officer, Mike Weinberger; and Chief Operating Officer, Chris Wolven will be on-site at NobleCon18 and the Benzinga Conference and are currently accepting in-person meetings with shareholders and potential investors in one-on-one sessions throughout the events. Register for meetings through the event's platform or contact investors@item9labscorp.com to coordinate.

NobleCon18 Small & Microcap Investor Conference

  • Presentation Date: Wednesday, April 20

  • Presentation Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

  • Location: Hard Rock Guitar Hotel in Miami Gardens/Hollywood, Florida

  • Registration: Those interested in attending the presentation can register here.

Sequire's Cannabis & Psychedelic Virtual Conference

  • Presentation Date: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

  • Presentation Time: 9 a.m. ET

  • Registration: Those interested in viewing the presentation can register here.

Benzinga Spring Cannabis Capital Conference

  • Presentation Date: Thursday, April 21, 2022

  • Presentation Time: 1:50 p.m. ET

  • Location: Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Florida

  • Registration: Those interested in attending the presentation can register here.

For more information on Item 9 Labs Corp. and its brands, visit https://investors.item9labscorp.com/.

About Item 9 Labs Corp.
Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) is a vertically integrated cannabis operator and dispensary franchisor delivering premium products from its large-scale cultivation and production facilities in the United States. The award-winning Item 9 Labs brand specializes in best-in-class products and user experience across several cannabis categories. The company also offers a unique dispensary franchise model through the national Unity Rd. retail brand. Easing barriers to entry, the franchise provides an opportunity for both new and existing dispensary owners to leverage the knowledge, resources, and ongoing support needed to thrive in their state compliantly and successfully. Item 9 Labs brings the best industry practices to markets nationwide through distinctive retail experience, cultivation capabilities, and product innovation. The veteran management team combines a diverse skill set with deep experience in the cannabis sector, franchising, and the capital markets to lead a new generation of public cannabis companies that provide transparency, consistency, and well-being. Headquartered in Arizona, the company is currently expanding its operations space by up to 640,000 square feet on its 50-acre site, one of the largest properties in Arizona zoned to grow and cultivate flower. For additional information, visit item9labscorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks and effects of legal and administrative proceedings and governmental regulation, especially in a foreign country, future financial and operational results, competition, general economic conditions, proposed transactions that are not legally binding obligations of the company and the ability to manage and continue growth. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include the introduction of new technology, market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents we file from time to time with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Media Contact:
Item 9 Labs Corp.
Jayne Levy, VP of Communications
Phone: 480-542-9421
Email: jayne@item9labs.com

Investor Contact:
Item 9 Labs Corp.
Phone: 800-403-1140
Email: investors@item9labscorp.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/item-9-labs-corp-to-present-at-leading-investor-conferences-in-april-301517851.html

SOURCE Item 9 Labs Corp.

