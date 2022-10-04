U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

Iterable Strengthens Executive Team with New Chief Revenue Officer, Chief People Officer, and Chief Information Security Officer

Iterable
·4 min read

San Francisco, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterable, the most powerful communication platform that helps brands activate customers with joyful interactions at scale, today announced three new executive appointments. Bobby Jaffari joins the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Sejal Patel Daswani joins as Chief People Officer (CPO), and Vasu Kohli is promoted to the role of Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) from within Iterable.

The new executive appointments follow a record year of growth for the company. Iterable recently surpassed 1,000 customers worldwide and expanded its global presence in Australia and New Zealand. Together with Iterable’s current leadership team, these new executives will ensure Iterable’s business, culture, and customers continue to thrive as the company scales.

“Demand for Iterable continues to accelerate across global markets, as B2B and B2C businesses of all types and sizes recognize the immense value of customer loyalty and look to invest in customer relationship-building,” said Andrew Boni, CEO and co-founder of Iterable. “Our long-term vision at Iterable has always been to deliver joyful experiences for our customers. We’re able to execute on this commitment by retaining and recruiting exceptional talent, providing outstanding customer support, and delivering enterprise-grade security and compliance. I’m thrilled to welcome Bobby, Sejal, and Vasu to our leadership team, and look forward to their help shaping this exciting next chapter of growth for Iterable and our customers.”

Sejal Patel Daswani joins Iterable from Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN), a solar-tech company, where she led the HR organization through COVID-19, a major acquisition, and helped the company scale through a period of rapid and substantial growth. She has over two decades of experience as a people executive in the technology, sustainable energy, fintech, and healthcare sectors, and has helped grow several mid-size businesses and Fortune 500s. Sejal brings a tremendous track record of building high-performance teams across HR and business disciplines, and will be a critical addition to Iterable’s leadership team as the company continues to grow globally.

As CPO, Sejal will lead Iterable’s People Team, including Talent Acquisition, Talent Management, DE&I, and People Operations. In her role, she will support the company’s growth, drive culture and continued innovation, and oversee Iterable’s People strategy — ensuring that the right talent is in place, and empowered, to deliver unmatched customer experience and product innovation.

Bobby Jaffari is a highly accomplished revenue leader with over 20 years of experience in sales and business development for SaaS and cloud software companies. He joins Iterable from Freshworks (NASDAQ: FRSH), one of the fastest-growing SaaS businesses offering customer and employee engagement solutions, where he helped the company transform from a startup to a publicly traded organization. Under his leadership, Iterable will continue to build great relationships with its customers, and help them do the same with theirs.

As CRO, Bobby will lead Iterable’s Sales, Customer Success, and Revenue Operations functions, where he will work to refine and grow the customer-focused sales structure across the organization. He will continue Iterable’s momentum internationally and work to develop Iterable’s global sales teams, charting a path for continued growth and expansion in key sectors.

Vasu Kohli has led Iterable’s Security organization for the past ten months, and his promotion to CISO is proof of his skill, leadership, and execution in the interim role. In the last year, Vasu set an ambitious plan for Iterable’s platform and company security; pursuing the highest security certifications, he has ensured Iterable sets a high standard of excellence when it comes to global security. Before Iterable, Vasu led risk management and compliance as Sr. Director, Information Security, and GRC Leader, at Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW).

With over fifteen years of experience in security and information technology, Vasu will play a critical role in ensuring Iterable grows the right and responsible way. Under his leadership, Iterable’s Security organization will continue to enable the success of its customers and partners, and set a high standard when it comes to overseeing the security and privacy controls protecting data belonging to their billions of customers around the world.

Iterable is hiring across all locations and in critical functions, including Sales, Product Marketing, Engineering, Customer Success, and more. Learn more about Iterable, and explore open roles, at https://iterable.com/careers.

About Iterable

Iterable is the most powerful communication platform that helps brands like Zillow, DoorDash, Calm, and Glassdoor activate customers with joyful interactions at scale. Transforming real-time data into individualized, harmonized, and dynamic communications, Iterable empowers more than 1,000 brands to build long-lasting relationships with their customers and meet their goals. Visit iterable.com for more information.

CONTACT: Lauren Benner Iterable 7209009818 lauren.benner@iterable.com


