ITERAM Capital awarded the "Best Alternative Fund Manager" at the WealthBriefing Swiss Awards 2023

ITERAM Capital

GENEVA, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITERAM Capital won the "Best Alternative Fund Manager" award at the 10th edition of the WealthBriefing Swiss Awards 2023 held in Geneva on February 9, 2023.

In light of its long-standing experience and specialized teams in alternative investments, ITERAM Capital offers investors innovative investment solutions that encompass the entire alternative spectrum through its investment platform. The investment universe ranges from various hedge fund strategies, non-directional and directional, to private market strategies such as private debt and venture capital. These solutions have already proven their stability over multiple economic cycles and have been regularly awarded in Switzerland and in Europe.

"We are very proud to have received this award, which recognizes the strong commitment and excellence of the entire team in providing high-quality alternative investments and a first-class operational infrastructure," commented Manuel Garzelli, CEO and Partner at ITERAM Capital. Despite global economic uncertainty and high market volatility over the past several years, the firm has been able to deliver positive and stable returns.

ClearView Financial Media’s CEO, and Publisher of WealthBriefing, Stephen Harris, was first to extend his congratulations to all the winners. He said: "The organisations and individuals who triumphed in these awards are all worthy winners, and I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to the winners." These awards recognise the very best operators in Switzerland, with ‘independence’, ‘integrity’ and ‘genuine insight’.

Showcasing ‘best of breed’ in Switzerland, the awards have been designed to recognise outstanding organisations grouped by speciality and geography which the prestigious panel of independent judges deemed to have ‘demonstrated innovation and excellence during the last year’. Each of these categories is highly contested and is subject to a rigorous process before the ultimate winner is selected by the judges.

ABOUT ITERAM CAPITAL

ITERAM Capital SA, established in 2015 in Geneva (Switzerland), is an alternative asset manager regulated and supervised by the swiss financial market authority FINMA. The company acts as the investment manager for several Luxembourg and Cayman based funds and offers alternative investment advisory, financing solutions and research services. More information is available at www.iteramcapital.com.

Contact :

Jérôme Trotignon

+41 22 552 23 47

contact@iteramcapital.com



