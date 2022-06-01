U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

Iterative launches MLEM, an open-source tool to simplify ML model deployment

Frederic Lardinois
·2 min read

MLOps platform Iterative, which announced a $20 million Series A round almost exactly a year ago, today launched MLEM, an open-source git-based machine learning model management and deployment tool.

The idea here, the company says, is to bridge the gap between ML engineers and DevOps teams by using the git-based approach that developers are already familiar with. Using MLEM, developers can store and track their ML models throughout their lifecycle. As such, it complements Iterative's open-source GTO artifact registry and DVC, the company's version control system for data and models.

"Having a machine learning model registry is becoming an essential part of the machine learning technology stack.  Current SaaS solutions can lead to a divergence in the lifecycle of ML models and software applications," said Dmitry Petrov, co-founder and CEO of Iterative. "Our approach to an ML model registry is to provide modular building blocks that organizations can easily integrate into their existing MLOps tech stack. MLEM is used for extracting meta-information for ML models and simplifying deployment. DVC manages large ML model files in cloud or on-prem storage. GTO provides GitOps functionality for versioning models in Git and sending signals to CI/CD systems for model productionization. The separate tools bring a modular, Unix philosophy to ML model management and ModelOps.,"

Image Credits: Iterative

As the team notes, a system like this allows for easier sharing of models between business units and teams, while also making it easier for ML teams to collaborate with their DevOps teams. For highly regulated industries, a system like this also offers a single source of truth for figuring out the lineage of a given model.

"Model registries simplify tracking models moving through the ML lifecycle by storing and versioning trained models, but organizations building these registries end up with two different tech stacks for machine learning models and software development," said Dmitry Petrov, co-founder and CEO of Iterative. "MLEM as a building block for model registries uses Git and traditional CI/CD tools, aligning ML and software teams so they can get models into production faster."

Iterative itself, of course, offers a hosted platform that does all of these things through its Iterarative Studio service for collaborating on ML models and tracking experiments and visualizations, as well as its hosted model registry.

Iterative raises $20M for its MLOps platform

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Is Salesforce A Buy Or Sell As Software Growth Stocks Struggle

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Terra’s Mirror Protocol Allegedly Suffers New Exploit

    Community users are raising the alarm about a possible bug in the LUNC pricing oracles.

  • Instagram will push Amber Alerts to users' feeds

    Instagram will start pushing Amber Alerts to users’ feeds to notify them about missing children in their area.

  • China-backed hackers are exploiting unpatched Microsoft zero-day 

    China-backed hackers are exploiting an unpatched Microsoft Office zero-day vulnerability, known as “Follina”, to execute malicious code remotely on Windows systems. The high-severity vulnerability - tracked as CVE-2022-30190 - is being used in attacks to execute malicious PowerShell commands via the Microsoft Diagnostic Tool (MSDT) when opening or previewing specially crafted Office documents. The flaw, which affects 41 Microsoft products including Windows 11 and Office 365, works without elevated privileges, bypasses Windows Defender detection, and does not need macro code to be enabled to execute binaries or scripts.

  • Amazon no longer offers in-app Kindle and Music purchases on Android

    If you use Amazon’s Kindle app on Android, you may have noticed you can’t the software anymore to buy and rent ebooks or subscribe to the company’s Kindle Unlimited services.

  • Terra's New Luna Token Surges 40% After Listing on Binance

    The newly-minted Luna token has risen by 40% after it was listed on Binance.

  • Pluribus Technologies Corp. Expands in Digital Enablement Vertical through Acquisition of Rowanwood

    Pluribus Technologies Corp. (TSXV: PLRB) ("Pluribus" or the "Company"), a growing acquiror of small, profitable software companies, today announced that pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated May 30, 2022, the "Share Purchase Agreement") it has acquired (the "Acquisition") all of the issued and outstanding shares of Rowanwood Professional Service Limited ("Rowanwood" or "RPSL").

  • South Africa’s Talk360 raises $4M to build single payment platform for Africa

    Many businesses looking to set up pan-African operations are often met with the challenge of establishing payment services that are appropriate for each country they go to. Most of the payment services merchants working in the continent have solutions that are limited to specific regions, meaning that businesses have to sign deals with multiple providers to cater for the unique preferences of their users in different countries. This is a gap that Talk360 is looking to bridge as it creates a new payment platform that will integrate all available payment options across Africa.

  • First Crypto ETFs in Australia See Trading Evaporate

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia got its first exchanged-traded products linked to Bitcoin and Ether last month, and investors reacted with a shrug. Three ETFs (tickers: CBTC, EETH and EBTC) that launched on May 12 have seen trading volumes collapse since they started trading. The Cosmos Purpose Ethereum Access ETF (CPET), which started trading on Tuesday, saw just 2,073 shares change hands on its debut day.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutRead

  • Deregulated U.S. Energy Markets Are Set for a Tough Summer

    The forecast is hot weather and possible blackouts in deregulated energy markets in Texas and California, writes Ed Hirs.

  • GM and Ford Targets Are Cut at Citi. Ford Stock, Though, Has Near-Term Catalysts.

    Citi analyst Itay Michaeli cuts his price targets Ford and GM shares. But he believes Ford stock might be due for a pop because of upcoming catalysts.

  • Citigroup Among Banks Leading Aramco Refinery Unit’s IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. is among the banks leading the planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco Base Oil Co., a unit of the state-controlled oil producer, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffYellen Says ‘I Was Wrong’ Last Year on the Path of US InflationBiden Says US

  • Gold Holds Weekly Gain as Dollar Extends Drop on Risk Sentiment

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold edged higher to build on last week’s advance as the dollar declined amid buoyant risk sentiment in other markets.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearEuropean stocks and US futures gained on M

  • China's Tencent revises pay rise policy in memo, amid cost savings pressures

    China's Tencent Holdings has told staff it will no longer guarantee them a pay raise upon promotion, according to an internal letter seen by Reuters, as it reviews its salary policy amid a wider cost-cutting drive. The Chinese social media and gaming giant told its employees of the policy change on Tuesday, saying the decision was taken as part of a yearly review in consideration of the "company's operation plan and the external environment." Tencent, which declined to comment on Wednesday, told staff in 2020 it would no longer guarantee an annual salary rise.

  • Investors, Make Sure You Know How to Calculate This

    The nominal rate of return shows the yield of an investment over time without accounting for negative elements such as inflation or taxes. By calculating the nominal rate of return, you can compare the performance of your assets easily, regardless of the inflation … Continue reading → The post What Is the Nominal Rate of Return? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The next reopening trade has arrived: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

  • Dish’s 5G Network Makes the Company a Buy, Says One Analyst

    Project Genesis is only available in Las Vegas now, but could expand to more than 120 cities by the end of the year, according to the company.

  • Deutsche Bank, DWS Offices in Frankfurt Searched Over Greenwashing Claims

    The searches by German authorities were conducted in relation to allegations of greenwashing at the German lender’s asset-management arm.

  • Stocks open higher to kick off June

    Stocks traded higher after the opening bell Wednesday, kicking off June on a positive note after a volatile May that took the S&P 500 to the brink of a bear market but saw the large-cap benchmark end the month virtually in line with where it began. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 238 points, or 0.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.2%.