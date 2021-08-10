U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,436.75
    +4.40 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,264.67
    +162.82 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,788.09
    -72.09 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.36
    +4.55 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.50
    +2.02 (+3.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.80
    +3.30 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    +0.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1727
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    +0.0250 (+1.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3834
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5700
    +0.2650 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,747.05
    +192.93 (+0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,126.30
    +883.62 (+364.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.04
    +28.74 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

iTether Partners with Valleywise Health to Improve Treatment Outcomes for Adolescent and Young Adult Psychosis Patients

·2 min read

PHOENIX, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iTether Technologies, Inc. and Valleywise Health have announced an agreement to implement iTether's digital health management platform for Valleywise Health's First Episode Center (FEC) patients, to improve patient adherence to their treatment plans, increase their health literacy, and to improve outcomes and quality of life.

iTether Technologies 2021 logo (PRNewsfoto/iTether Technologies Inc.)
iTether Technologies 2021 logo (PRNewsfoto/iTether Technologies Inc.)

Partnering with iTether allows Valleywise Health to communicate with our young patients in a way that is comfortable

"We are very excited to partner with Valleywise Health and implement our digital care platform with the First Episode Center patients and their Valleywise Health care team," said Bradley D. Wilde, Founder and CEO of iTether. "Our mission is to enable individuals to live happier, healthier lives, and the iTether mobile application will significantly improve the FEC patients' connection to their Valleywise care team, provide them access to extensive health literacy content to increase participation in their own care, and help improve adherence to their treatment goals."

Dr. Michael White, Chief Clinical Offer at Valleywise Health said, "Valleywise Health continually evaluates opportunities to connect with our patients in order to meet their healthcare needs. Partnering with iTether allows us to maintain communication with our younger patients in a way that is very comfortable for them and allows us to meet them where they are."

Valleywise Health's First Episode Center (FEC) is a treatment center that supports individuals ages 15-25 years old who are experiencing their first psychotic episode, with the goal of providing a specialized care plan that helps patients return to normalcy and gives them the support they need to achieve full recovery. The FEC includes services such as recovery coaching, peer support, cognitive therapy, group therapy, medication treatment, and more.

The FEC supports its patients in a variety of settings, including at home and school, making iTether's cloud-based digital care system critical to connecting patients with their providers. iTether's platform will facilitate these connections and provide additional educational resources to help patients take greater control of their own treatment, which will contribute to a higher quality of care and likely improved outcome rates.

About iTether Technologies, Inc.

iTether Technologies, Inc. provides HIPAA compliant digital care technology that is customizable and scalable, connecting individuals to their care team to improve outcomes and increase wellness. iTether's engagement platform integrates with current clinical or community supervision workflows, and is applicable to any outpatient, behavioral, physical health, or criminal justice treatment plan.

www.itethertech.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itether-partners-with-valleywise-health-to-improve-treatment-outcomes-for-adolescent-and-young-adult-psychosis-patients-301352683.html

SOURCE iTether Technologies Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Fulcrum Stock Nearly Triples — Why Shares Went Gangbusters On Sickle Cell Drug

    Fulcrum Therapeutics unveiled positive results for its sickle cell disease drug, and the biotech stock more than doubled to a 13-month high.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Is Plunging Again Today

    What happened?  Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) are down 14% to $23.53 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT after a brutal sell-off on Aug. 9 wiped out nearly 50% of its equity value. Investors are still upset that the U.

  • Here's Why Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Is Shooting Higher Today

    A positive trial readout suggests the company's new drug discovery engine has more potential than expected.

  • Why Oak Street Health Stock Is Sinking Today

    CEO Mike Pykosz said that Oak Street Health had higher medical costs in the second quarter. Pykosz stated that Oak Street Health thinks the higher medical costs will only be a temporary issue. Oak Street Health plans to add between 46 and 48 new centers for 2021.

  • 3 Vaccine Stocks for the Next Decade

    Because of COVID-19, vaccine stocks have been fantastic investments over the last couple of years. What should investors expect over the next 10 years?

  • Pfizer Expects $33.5 Billion In Full-Year Covid Vaccine Sales — Is PFE Stock A Buy?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy as the company expects $33.5 billion in full-year sales of its Covid vaccine? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • This Biotech Stock Just Skyrocketed by 170%. Is It a Buy?

    The biotech industry is a wild one indeed. It isn't uncommon to see shares of biotech companies double (or more) in just a day or two. The reason for the gains was the usual suspect in this industry: positive results from a late-stage clinical trial.

  • Why Shares of Cassava Sciences Fell 18.6% in July

    Shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) lost 18.6% of their value in July, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data, but that's a bit misleading. Then, the bottom fell out after the company released the latest trial results on its Alzheimer's drug, simufilam. The preliminary results from the company's phase 2 trials, presented during the Alzheimer's Association International Conference, showed the drug led to an improvement in cognition for Alzheimer's patients with no adverse side effects.

  • Delta variant: Hospitalizations are rising sharply, driven by unvaccinated Americans

    Surges of confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in several U.S. states are causing health professionals to sound alarms about the continued spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, the transmission of which is being primarily driven by unvaccinated individuals.

  • Won't get a COVID-19 vaccine? Some bosses may charge you $20 to $50 more for health insurance on every paycheck

    Tyson Foods, United Airlines, CNN and the military are requiring COVID-19 shots. Will your boss join the list? Could they charge you more for insurance?

  • Why Bluebird Bio Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) were crashing 23.3% lower as of 12:18 p.m. EDT on Monday. Bluebird said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a phase 3 study featuring eli-cel (also known as Lenti-D) on clinical hold. The company also stated that it plans to focus only on the U.S. market with its severe genetic disease products and pull out of the European market.

  • 74 Percent of Vaccinated People Who Get Severe COVID Have This in Common

    Thanks to the highly transmissible nature of the Delta variant, the national daily average of COVID cases has been on the rise for just over a month, especially among those who are unvaccinated. Fortunately, mounting data has found that most breakthrough cases affecting those who have received their shots are less likely to result in hospitalization or death. But a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shed some light on the rare instances of severe COVID cases

  • How many Garth Brooks fans got COVID vaccine at Kansas City show? It may surprise you

    More than 70,000 people showed up at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday to see the country singer’s performance.

  • What to know about kids returning to school amid the Delta variant's spread

    Dr. Sara Moran Bode, Council Chairperson-elect for the AAP Council on School Health, tells Yahoo Finance what she's recommending to schools about masking, vaccinations and other protocols headed into the school year.&nbsp;

  • Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Paratek's second-quarter 2021 earnings and corporate update conference call. Participants on today's call are Evan Loh, chief executive officer; Adam Woodrow, president and chief commercial officer; and Randy Brenner, chief development and regulatory officer.

  • 39 US states would qualify for CDC Covid ‘very high’ risk countries list

    If a domestic ‘do not travel’ list existed, Americans would be warned to avoid travel to most of the country

  • U.S. health care system ranks last among 11 wealthy countries, report finds

    Despite spending more on health care than any other country in the world, the U.S. health care system lags far behind many other high-income nations.

  • Land of the free, home of the fragile

    We should cope with changing Covid protocols the same way we deal with unpredictable weather. It's really not that hard.

  • Covid Cases Are Still Rising, but the Vaccine News Is Promising

    The study, a trial of 480,000 healthcare workers, found that the vaccine’s efficacy against hospitalization caused by the Delta variant was 71%, according to the news reports. The news could serve to defuse concern caused by another study of the (JNJ) vaccine by researchers at New York University, which examined the blood of patients who had received the vaccine, and found that the neutralizing antibody levels elicited by the Delta variant were very low. In other promising vaccine news, a major Israeli healthcare organization reported results from a survey of patients that found that a third booster dose of (PFE) (PFE) Covid-19 vaccine had resulted in similar or less serious side effects than the second dose, according to a report from Bloomberg.

  • Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene temporarily for spreading vaccine misinformation

    Twitter temporarily suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday after the Georgia Republican posted a tweet that claimed vaccines don't reduce the spread of Covid-19. "These vaccines are failing & do not reduce the spread of the virus & neither do masks," Greene tweeted, contradicting the scientific community and calling for the FDA to refuse to approve vaccines. Greene's tweet remains up on her Twitter feed, but it's paired with a misinformation warning from the company that points users to information from the CDC.