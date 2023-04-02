Ithaca Energy plc Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

Investors in Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH) had a good week, as its shares rose 2.1% to close at UK£1.50 following the release of its yearly results. It looks like a pretty bad result, all things considered. Although revenues of US$2.6b were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings fell badly short, missing estimates by 36% to hit US$1.02 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

See our latest analysis for Ithaca Energy

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Ithaca Energy from five analysts is for revenues of US$3.02b in 2023 which, if met, would be a meaningful 16% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to crater 35% to US$0.66 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$3.06b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.67 in 2023. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at UK£2.28. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Ithaca Energy, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at UK£2.70 and the most bearish at UK£1.55 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Story continues

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Ithaca Energy's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2023 expected to display 16% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 44% over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue shrink 3.1% per year. So it's clear that despite the slowdown in growth, Ithaca Energy is still expected to grow meaningfully faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, they made no changes to their revenue estimates - and they expect sales to perform better than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Ithaca Energy. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Ithaca Energy going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Ithaca Energy (1 can't be ignored!) that we have uncovered.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here