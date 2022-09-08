U.S. markets open in 4 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,979.00
    -1.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,573.00
    -4.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,263.25
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,828.60
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.60
    -0.34 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.90
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    18.52
    +0.26 (+1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0002
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.97
    -1.94 (-7.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1484
    -0.0053 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0770
    +0.3390 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,221.73
    +428.89 (+2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    468.09
    +19.39 (+4.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,263.11
    +25.28 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

ITM and BAMF Health Enter Global Cooperation Agreement for Targeted Radiopharmaceuticals in U.S. Radiopharmacy and Clinic Network

ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE
·3 min read
ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE
ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

Garching / Munich, Germany, and Grand Rapids, MI, U.S., September 08, 2022 – ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM), a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, and BAMF (Bold Advanced Medical Future) Health, a technology-enabled theranostics platform that is building and operationalizing a network of advanced cyclotron-equipped radiopharmacies and molecular imaging and theranostics clinics, today announced the signing of a global cooperation framework agreement to support the development and use of targeted radiopharmaceuticals for cancer diagnostics and treatment. The collaboration aims to unlock the full potential of targeted radionuclide diagnostics and therapies by leveraging the companies’ expertise and portfolios to provide cancer patients with what are expected to be promising diagnostic as well as therapeutic approaches. The leading state-of-the-art facility of BAMF's theranostic network opened this month in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The collaboration between BAMF and ITM aims to leverage the respective strengths of both organizations to provide novel treatment options that potentially improve clinical outcomes and quality of life for patients living with cancer. ITM will contribute its deep understanding of the development, production and global supply of its high-quality diagnostic and therapeutic radioisotopes. The company also provides its experience of building a proprietary pipeline of theranostics by combining its first-class radioisotopes with tumor-specific targeting molecules. BAMF is establishing a radiopharmaceutical-based clinical network to diagnose and treat several indications with high medical need including cancer, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and cardiac diseases, specializing in Targeted Radionuclide Diagnostics and Therapies. Through the combination of modern molecular imaging technologies, intelligence-based precision medicine, and radiodiagnostics and therapeutics developed on-site, BAMF’s goal is to provide same-day diagnosis and treatment for patients.

“BAMF has the infrastructure in place to provide on-site manufacturing, diagnosis, and treatment which we are happy to support through our expertise in executing the whole theranostic development and production process bringing high-quality diagnostics and treatments to patients. By combining our complementary capabilities with BAMF’s, we aim to positively impact the treatment options for cancer patients and demonstrate the enormous potential of nuclear medicine,” said Steffen Schuster, CEO of ITM.

“With ITM, a well-experienced and leading radiopharmaceutical company as our partner, we are well-positioned to deliver on our goal of improving patient care and outcomes through our world-class network of radiopharmacies and clinics empowering patients to become people again. ITM’s expertise is valuable, particularly in the realm of precision oncology and enables us to be strategically well positioned as we pave the way toward a bold advanced medical future,” said Anthony Chang, CEO of BAMF Health.

About Targeted Radionuclide Therapy

Targeted Radionuclide Therapy is an emerging class of cancer therapeutics, which seeks to deliver radiation directly to the tumor while minimizing radiation exposure to normal tissue. Targeted radiopharmaceuticals are created by linking a therapeutic radioisotope to a targeting molecule (e.g., peptide, antibody, small molecule) that can precisely recognize tumor cells and bind to tumor-specific characteristics, like receptors on the tumor cell surface. As a result, the radioisotope accumulates at the tumor site and decays, releasing a small amount of ionizing radiation, thereby destroying tumor tissue. The highly precise localization enables targeted treatment with minimal impact to healthy surrounding tissue.

About ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

ITM, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, is dedicated to providing a new generation of radiomolecular precision therapeutics and diagnostics for hard-to-treat tumors. We aim to meet the needs of cancer patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply. With improved patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM advances a broad precision oncology pipeline, including two phase III studies, combining the company’s high-quality radioisotopes with a range of targeting molecules. By leveraging our nearly two decades of pioneering radiopharma expertise, central industry position and established global network, ITM strives to provide patients with more effective targeted treatment to improve clinical outcome and quality of life.

More information at www.itm-radiopharma.com

About BAMF

BAMF Health is achieving Intelligence-Based Precision Medicine through Artificial Intelligence enabled Molecular Imaging and Molecular Targeted Radiation Therapy. The company’s flagship location in Grand Rapids, Michigan began serving patients in August 2022. The location includes the world’s most advanced cyclotron-equipped Radiopharmacy, Molecular Imaging Clinic, and Theranostic (Molecular Therapy) Clinic.

To learn more, visit www.bamfhealth.com 

 

ITM Contact
Corporate Communications
Julia Hofmann / Svenja Gärtner
Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1503
Email: communications@itm-radiopharma.com

Investor Relations
Ben Orzelek
Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1009
Email: Ben.Orzelek@itm-radiopharma.com

BAMF Contact
Corporate Communications
Andy McLean
Email: andy.mclean@bamfhealth.com

Investor Relations
Chad Bassett
Email: chad.bassett@bamfhealth.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • This Small Biotech Company Touts Promising Data For Alzheimer's Candidate

    BioVie Inc (NASDAQ: BIVI) announced topline results from an investigator-Sponsored Phase 2 trial of NE3107 for Alzheimer's Disease (AD). The company says that NE3107 is pursuing a two-pronged approach targeting neuroinflammation and insulin resistance. The trial enrolled a total of 23 patients. Initial results showed that the measurements for most patients improved with NE3107 treatment, although MCI/mild AD patients showed greater change. A large proportion of MCI/mild AD patients in the trial

  • Amylyx ALS Drug Wins Backing of FDA Advisory Panel

    The panel voted 7-2 to back approval of the treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The same committee of advisers narrowly opposed the treatment earlier this year.

  • FDA advisors give thumbs-up to ALS drug — with major caveat

    Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is likely to see its first U.S. drug approval following an unusual second meeting of expert advisers to the Food and Drug Administration. But even once it is approved, the FDA left open the option to pull the drug from the market if it fails in a confirmatory study.

  • Pfizer Gets FDA ‘Breakthrough’ Designation for Group B Strep Vaccine

    The agency granted the Pfizer experimental vaccine a Breakthrough Therapy Designation, spotlighting a program that has been in the background.

  • Emergent (EBS) Initiates Study on Lassa Virus Vaccine Candidate

    Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) initiates an early-stage study evaluating its Lassa virus vaccine candidate, EBS-LASV, for the prevention of Lassa fever.

  • Scientists pinpoint common vegetable that can lower high blood sugar levels by 50 per cent

    The vegetable was shown to lower blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels

  • CVS Looks to Succeed Where Amazon, Google, Berkshire Failed

    A lot companies have failed with some bold attempts to disrupt healthcare, but CVS may have actually done it by never saying that was its intent.

  • NGM Bio To Highlight Updated Preliminary Findings From Advanced Solid Tumors Trial

    NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: NGM) updated preliminary findings from its Phase 1a study of NGM120 in a subset of patients with advanced prostate cancer will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Annual Congress. These results demonstrate that treatment with NGM120 was well tolerated in the study with no dose-limiting toxicities and provides encouraging signals of anti-cancer activity. Two of five prostate cancer patients in the Phase 1a trial demonstrated disease cont

  • Amazon could buy ‘anybody in health care’ if they want to, expert says

    Columbia University Healthcare Policy Professor and Author of “Ascending Davos" Meghan Fitzgerald joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the CVS outbidding Amazon and UnitedHealth for the acquisition of Signify Health.

  • Amylyx’s ALS Drug Backed by FDA Advisers

    The panel of neuroscience experts, meeting a second time to consider the experimental drug, voted in support after narrowly rejecting it earlier.

  • These common snacks could increase risk of bowel cancer, study finds

    Both men and women who consumed the highest amount of these snacks had increased risk

  • If You Feel This, Your Blood Sugar May be "Too High"

    Blood sugar may be something we think of in the abstract sense—as a set of numbers determined at an annual physical. But the amount of sugar in our blood is vital to how the body uses energy, along with other crucial functions, and if your levels are off, subtle but serious symptoms can develop. These are some of the physical signs that your blood sugar is too high. If you feel any of them regularly, it's a good idea to give your doctor a call. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health

  • Pfizer's Covid Sales Are Expected To Decline, Again — Is PFE Stock Now A Sell?

    Is Pfizer stock a sell on an expected decline for Covid vaccine sales in the third quarter? Is PFE stock now a sell?

  • French prosecutors probe Philips respirator recall

    PARIS (Reuters) -French prosecutors said on Thursday they had opened a preliminary investigation into a respiratory device recall by Philips, as the Dutch firm's legal problems over the device spread from the United States to Europe. Philips is already facing legal challenges in the United States over its recall of about 5.5 million ventilators and sleep apnea machines. The medical device makers is in talks with the U.S. Department of Justice over a settlement.

  • Virtual research institute battles Long COVID with backing from Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin

    A new nonprofit "startup" is emerging from stealth today with $15 million in funding from Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin, with a focus squarely on studying and treating Long COVID. The truth of the matter is that we simply don't know enough about Long COVID and how best to treat it, which is where the Long Covid Research Initiative (LCRI) is looking to make its mark. LCRI is spearheaded by a quartet of founders, one of which is Dr. Amy Proal, a prominent microbiologist at the Polybio Research Foundation with more than 10 years experience studying conditions similar to Long COVID -- Proal has herself been an ME/CFS (chronic fatigue syndrome) patient, which is similar to Long COVID, for nearly 20 years.

  • Clinical Hold on Sarepta's (SRPT) DMD Candidate Lifted by FDA

    The FDA lifts the clinical hold placed on Sarepta's (SRPT) next-generation DMD candidate, SRP-5051, being evaluated in the ongoing phase II MOMENTUM study.

  • Spero (SPRO) Up Following Positive FDA Update for UTI Drug

    Spero (SPRO) surges on achieving common ground with the FDA on the regulatory path forward for tebipenem HBr.

  • Alert! Did You Know These Are 12 Unhealthy Heart Warning Signs?

    Heart attack. Even the words sound ominous—cue the replay of The Godfather’s Vito Corleone dropping dead in his tomato garden. But heart disease? That doesn’t have the same dramatic ring—or gripping Hollywood movie plot—which might be why you have a much vaguer idea of what it looks like, or ...

  • These Unhealthy Workout Habits Can Increase Your Risk of Death

    Exercising on a routine basis is a huge contributor to your overall wellness. After all, getting in regular physical activity can improve the health of your brain, help you maintain a healthy weight, lessen your risk of disease, and strengthen your muscles and bones, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But did you know that there are some really unhealthy workout habits that can increase your risk of death? We chatted with Dr. Mike Bohl, the Director of Medical Con

  • Controversial ALS Drug From Amylyx Gets Rare Second FDA Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s controversial treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis won the support of a panel of US regulatory advisers, putting the product on track for likely clearance.During a rare second panel meeting on Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration’s peripheral and central nervous system drugs advisory committee voted 7-2 to back approval of the treatment. Trading in the shares was halted.During an initial meeting in March, FDA advisers found that data fro