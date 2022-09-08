ITM and BAMF Health Enter Global Cooperation Agreement for Targeted Radiopharmaceuticals in U.S. Radiopharmacy and Clinic Network

ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

Garching / Munich, Germany, and Grand Rapids, MI, U.S., September 08, 2022 – ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM) , a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, and BAMF (Bold Advanced Medical Future) Health , a technology-enabled theranostics platform that is building and operationalizing a network of advanced cyclotron-equipped radiopharmacies and molecular imaging and theranostics clinics, today announced the signing of a global cooperation framework agreement to support the development and use of targeted radiopharmaceuticals for cancer diagnostics and treatment. The collaboration aims to unlock the full potential of targeted radionuclide diagnostics and therapies by leveraging the companies’ expertise and portfolios to provide cancer patients with what are expected to be promising diagnostic as well as therapeutic approaches. The leading state-of-the-art facility of BAMF's theranostic network opened this month in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The collaboration between BAMF and ITM aims to leverage the respective strengths of both organizations to provide novel treatment options that potentially improve clinical outcomes and quality of life for patients living with cancer. ITM will contribute its deep understanding of the development, production and global supply of its high-quality diagnostic and therapeutic radioisotopes. The company also provides its experience of building a proprietary pipeline of theranostics by combining its first-class radioisotopes with tumor-specific targeting molecules. BAMF is establishing a radiopharmaceutical-based clinical network to diagnose and treat several indications with high medical need including cancer, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and cardiac diseases, specializing in Targeted Radionuclide Diagnostics and Therapies. Through the combination of modern molecular imaging technologies, intelligence-based precision medicine, and radiodiagnostics and therapeutics developed on-site, BAMF’s goal is to provide same-day diagnosis and treatment for patients.

“BAMF has the infrastructure in place to provide on-site manufacturing, diagnosis, and treatment which we are happy to support through our expertise in executing the whole theranostic development and production process bringing high-quality diagnostics and treatments to patients. By combining our complementary capabilities with BAMF’s, we aim to positively impact the treatment options for cancer patients and demonstrate the enormous potential of nuclear medicine,” said Steffen Schuster, CEO of ITM.

“With ITM, a well-experienced and leading radiopharmaceutical company as our partner, we are well-positioned to deliver on our goal of improving patient care and outcomes through our world-class network of radiopharmacies and clinics empowering patients to become people again. ITM’s expertise is valuable, particularly in the realm of precision oncology and enables us to be strategically well positioned as we pave the way toward a bold advanced medical future,” said Anthony Chang, CEO of BAMF Health.





About Targeted Radionuclide Therapy

Targeted Radionuclide Therapy is an emerging class of cancer therapeutics, which seeks to deliver radiation directly to the tumor while minimizing radiation exposure to normal tissue. Targeted radiopharmaceuticals are created by linking a therapeutic radioisotope to a targeting molecule (e.g., peptide, antibody, small molecule) that can precisely recognize tumor cells and bind to tumor-specific characteristics, like receptors on the tumor cell surface. As a result, the radioisotope accumulates at the tumor site and decays, releasing a small amount of ionizing radiation, thereby destroying tumor tissue. The highly precise localization enables targeted treatment with minimal impact to healthy surrounding tissue.

About ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

ITM, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, is dedicated to providing a new generation of radiomolecular precision therapeutics and diagnostics for hard-to-treat tumors. We aim to meet the needs of cancer patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply. With improved patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM advances a broad precision oncology pipeline, including two phase III studies, combining the company’s high-quality radioisotopes with a range of targeting molecules. By leveraging our nearly two decades of pioneering radiopharma expertise, central industry position and established global network, ITM strives to provide patients with more effective targeted treatment to improve clinical outcome and quality of life.

About BAMF

BAMF Health is achieving Intelligence-Based Precision Medicine through Artificial Intelligence enabled Molecular Imaging and Molecular Targeted Radiation Therapy. The company’s flagship location in Grand Rapids, Michigan began serving patients in August 2022. The location includes the world’s most advanced cyclotron-equipped Radiopharmacy, Molecular Imaging Clinic, and Theranostic (Molecular Therapy) Clinic.

