ITM Power (LON:ITM) shareholders have earned a 23% CAGR over the last five years

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) shareholders have seen the share price descend 13% over the month. But that scarcely detracts from the really solid long term returns generated by the company over five years. In fact, the share price is 176% higher today. So while it's never fun to see a share price fall, it's important to look at a longer time horizon. The more important question is whether the stock is too cheap or too expensive today. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 30% drop, in the last year.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

ITM Power wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

For the last half decade, ITM Power can boast revenue growth at a rate of 7.2% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. We'd argue this growth has been reflected in the share price which has climbed at a rate of 22% per year over in that time. It's well worth monitoring the growth trend in revenue, because if growth accelerates, that might signal an opportunity. Accelerating growth can be a sign of an inflection point - and could indicate profits lie ahead. Worth watching 100%

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

ITM Power is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for ITM Power in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

Investors in ITM Power had a tough year, with a total loss of 30%, against a market gain of about 4.7%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 23% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ITM Power better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for ITM Power you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

