The ITMAX System Berhad (KLSE:ITMAX) Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Sales Forecasts

Today is shaping up negative for ITMAX System Berhad (KLSE:ITMAX) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

After the downgrade, the twin analysts covering ITMAX System Berhad are now predicting revenues of RM190m in 2024. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 27% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to surge 26% to RM0.077. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of RM212m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.086 in 2024. It looks like analyst sentiment has fallen somewhat in this update, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a small dip in earnings per share numbers as well.

Analysts made no major changes to their price target of RM2.69, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on ITMAX System Berhad's valuation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of ITMAX System Berhad'shistorical trends, as the 27% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 is roughly in line with the 34% annual revenue growth over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 15% per year. So it's pretty clear that ITMAX System Berhad is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of ITMAX System Berhad going forwards.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2026, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

