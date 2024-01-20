ITMAX System Berhad's (KLSE:ITMAX) top owners are private companies with 55% stake, while 21% is held by individual investors

Key Insights

Significant control over ITMAX System Berhad by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

53% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Sena Holdings Sdn Bhd)

Insiders own 11% of ITMAX System Berhad

Every investor in ITMAX System Berhad (KLSE:ITMAX) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 55% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And individual investors on the other hand have a 21% ownership in the company.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of ITMAX System Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

KLSE:ITMAX Ownership Breakdown January 20th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ITMAX System Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that ITMAX System Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at ITMAX System Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

KLSE:ITMAX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 20th 2024

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in ITMAX System Berhad. Sena Holdings Sdn Bhd is currently the company's largest shareholder with 53% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 11% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 2.8% by the third-largest shareholder. Datin Afinaliza, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Senior Key Executive.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of ITMAX System Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of ITMAX System Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM1.8b, and insiders have RM197m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 21% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 55%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

