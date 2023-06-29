ITMAX System Berhad's (KLSE:ITMAX) largest shareholders are private companies with 53% ownership, insiders own 18%

Key Insights

Significant control over ITMAX System Berhad by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

Sena Holdings Sdn Bhd owns 51% of the company

18% of ITMAX System Berhad is held by insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of ITMAX System Berhad (KLSE:ITMAX), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 53% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, individual insiders make up 18% of the company’s shareholders. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about ITMAX System Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ITMAX System Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that ITMAX System Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see ITMAX System Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

ITMAX System Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Sena Holdings Sdn Bhd is currently the largest shareholder, with 51% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 18% and 2.8%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Datin Afinaliza, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Senior Key Executive.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of ITMAX System Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of ITMAX System Berhad. Insiders own RM257m worth of shares in the RM1.4b company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 17% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 53%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand ITMAX System Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with ITMAX System Berhad .

