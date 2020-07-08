Itochu Making $5.6 Billion Bid for Japan’s FamilyMart Chain

(Bloomberg) -- Itochu Corp. is planning to take full control of convenience-store chain FamilyMart Co. through a tender offer, the retailer said on Wednesday.

The offer will be valued at 500 billion yen to 600 billion yen ($4.6 billion to $5.6 billion), the Nikkei newspaper reported without citing how it obtained the information. Itochu currently owns 50.1% of FamilyMart.

At that price, Itochu’s offer implies a premium of about 10% to 30% to Familymart’s current closing price. Familymart’s stock is down about a third this year. Japan’s trading companies have been increasing their stakes in the country’s biggest convenience store operators as a way to diversify business away from the volatile commodities business. In 2016, Mitsubishi Corp. paid 144 billion yen to purchase a controlling stake in Lawson Inc.

If the tender offer for FamilyMart is successful, it would become a wholly owned subsidiary of Itochu, one of Japan’s largest trading companies, according to Nikkei.

Representatives for Itochu could not be immediately reached for comment.

FamilyMart is scheduled to announce quarterly earnings at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Japan. The company is Japan’s second-largest convenience store franchiser, with more than 15,000 locations.

