Itochu to supply renewable energy to Meta in U.S., Amazon in Japan

Logo of Itochu Corp is seen outside the company's headquarters in Tokyo

(Reuters) - Japanese trading house Itochu Corp has agreed to supply wind-generated power to Meta Platforms in the United States and solar energy to Amazon in Japan, it said on Wednesday.

Itochu would supply wind-generated power to Meta from the Texas-based Prairie Switch Wind project, set to have capacity of 160 megawatts when launched towards the end of this year and where Itochu agreed to invest.

Separately, Itochu agreed with Amazon to develop 700 solar power sites to supply the e-commerce giant with renewable power in Japan by next year, Itochu said in a statement.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Uttaresh.V)