ITOCO Welcomes Mr. Erik Gordillo Enamorado as Project Coordinator Carbon Credits and Chief Agricultural Liaison

·2 min read
In this article:
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / ITOCO INC. (OTC PINK:ITMC) is pleased to announce that Mr. Erik Gordillo Enamorado has joined ITOCO as Project Coordinator Carbon Credits and Chief Agricultural Liaison.

Mr. Enamorado is an Agronomist Engineer with a specialty in Agricultural Economics from the Universidad Autónoma Chapingo, Texcoco, Mexico. His studies focused on developing expertise in Agribusiness, Agriculture, and sustainable commercial productivity.

He will function as the direct liaison between ITOCO and the numerous Nopal Cactus farms and farmers that have signed onto our Carbon Credit and Nopal cultivation program and collective.

Mr. Enamorado previously held the CEO position at México Red de Agronegocios, S.A.

His responsibilities included the administrative, operational, financial management, and of the commercialization of a portfolio of products and services in the area of seeds, fertilizers, agricultural bio-inputs and KPI's.

Also, he dealt directly with commercial prospecting and the acquisition of sub-distributors, the sale of seeds and fertilizers, as well as the evaluation and formulation of Investment Projects in Agribusiness. Training for producers in demonstration events and agricultural best practices was also a focus.

His focus at ITOCO will be to build positive relationships, goodwill, and economic synergies with Nopal farmers, partners, clients, staff, suppliers. business partners and other key players for a strengthened value-added network.

Thus, he will be ITOCO's main strategic articulator vis a vis our Nopal farming and Carbon Credit partners.

Our farming partners are ITOCO's most important asset, and we will be providing them substantial support, as well as the financial incentive that Carbon Credits will bring to the communities through our partnership.

About ITOCO Inc.:

ITOCO's mission is to be a global leader in developing, distributing, and producing Bio Tech related technologies and methodologies in a compliant environmentally friendly manner. ITOCO Inc. trades on the OTC Markets, symbol: ITMC.

ITOCO is a 14-year-old publicly quoted specialty Bio Tech development, production and distribution company based in Toronto Canada and Nevada USA. Itoco seeks to partner with outstanding individuals and companies within this field to joint venture, research, and co-develop Bio Tech related products and technologies to the market.

www.itoco.net

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, potential, intends, plans, hopes, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Michael Paul, C.E.T.
President & CEO
ITOCO INC
ir@itoco.net
+1-905-829-5000
www.itoco.net

SOURCE: ITOCO Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661040/ITOCO-Welcomes-Mr-Erik-Gordillo-Enamorado-as-Project-Coordinator-Carbon-Credits-and-Chief-Agricultural-Liaison

