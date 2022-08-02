U.S. markets open in 3 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,093.50
    -27.00 (-0.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,614.00
    -153.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,859.00
    -103.50 (-0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,872.60
    -12.80 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.57
    -0.32 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.70
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    20.25
    -0.12 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0245
    -0.0018 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.14
    +2.81 (+13.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2217
    -0.0039 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7870
    -0.8520 (-0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,723.00
    -630.67 (-2.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    520.32
    -20.08 (-3.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,417.27
    +3.85 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,594.73
    -398.62 (-1.42%)
     

ITRI Hosts 2022 International Workshop on Trustworthy AI to Discuss Trust and Ethics in AI

·4 min read

HSINCHU, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the support of the Industrial Development Bureau (IDB) under the Minister of Economic Affairs, ITRI held the 2022 International Workshop on Trustworthy AI online on August 2. Over 400 experts gathered at the first-ever conference in Taiwan on this theme to discuss topics such as AI risk management and trustworthy AI systems.

Experts in AI attended the 2022 International Workshop on Trustworthy AI hosted online by ITRI.
Experts in AI attended the 2022 International Workshop on Trustworthy AI hosted online by ITRI.

Minister without Portfolio Audrey Tang lauded the seminar as a good start in promoting the standardization of trustworthy AI and in accelerating the development of digital technology in Taiwan. She pointed out that AI can be understood as Assistive Intelligence, rather than something that completely replaces humans. "It's like the complementary relationship between the AI robot and humans in the Japanese manga Doraemon," she said. Taiwan is an important partner in the global supply chain, Tang noted, adding that in the field of ICT, it has formed a solid ecosystem with the US supply chain. The establishment of a trusted AI framework, with its introduction into products and exports to the world, will create a new peak for Taiwan's industry, while helping Taiwan move closer towards its vision of Smart Taiwan 2030, which emphasizes innovation, inclusion, and sustainability.

IDB Director General Jang-Hwa Leu emphasized the importance of AI risk management or supervision. Taiwan intends to cooperate with national laboratories such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the US and Laboratoire national de métrologie et d'essais (LNE) in France. This will link relevant technical specifications or standards across Taiwan, the US, and the European Union. It will also assist Taiwan's AI products in meeting common standards and requirements on a global basis, enabling Taiwan to become an internationally trusted partner for AI, he stated.

ITRI Executive Vice President Pei-Zen Chang remarked that the popularization of AI applications has sparked discussions on ethical issues, including data bias, privacy protection and security, system transparency, and interpretability. For instance, Portable Edge AI-DR, a technology for which ITRI won an Edison Award this year, employs AI analysis to identify the location of disease and its severity in just three seconds, assisting doctors in reaching rapid diagnosis. If this data can be provided to and exchanged among different hospitals while protecting patient privacy and ensuring security, this type of federated learning will then push AI medical care in Taiwan into a new realm.

Also invited to the workshop was Elham Tabassi, Information Technology Laboratory Chief of Staff at the NIST, who shared the NIST's AI risk management tools that can make AI inference as fair as possible based on trustworthy AI models. Meanwhile, Jeannette M. Wing, Executive Vice President for Research at Columbia University, believes that the trustworthiness of AI systems can be increased thanks to the expansion of trusted computing architecture.

Others attending the event included Andrew Shikiar, Executive Director & Chief Marketing Officer at the FIDO Alliance; Taiwan AI Labs Founder Ethan Tu; Jane Yung-Jen Hsu, Professor of Computer Science & Information Engineering at National Taiwan University; Hon Hai Research Institute CEO Wei-Bin Lee; Egis Technology Inc. Principal Engineer Shang-Wei Chou; Tzeng-Yow Lin, Chief Executive of the National Measurement Laboratory and General Director of ITRI's Center for Measurement Standards; Kai-Lung Hua, Deputy General Director of ITRI's Information and Communications Research Laboratories. These experts shared developmental trends and experience in trustworthy AI and held discussions on a technology roadmap for Taiwan.

About ITRI
Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2030 Technology Strategy & Roadmap and focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, and Sustainable Environment. It also strives to strengthen Intelligentization Enabling Technology to support diversified applications.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng.

(PRNewsfoto/Industrial Technology Research Institute)
(PRNewsfoto/Industrial Technology Research Institute)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itri-hosts-2022-international-workshop-on-trustworthy-ai-to-discuss-trust-and-ethics-in-ai-301597674.html

SOURCE Industrial Technology Research Institute

Recommended Stories

  • Vitalik Buterin calls MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor a ‘total clown’

    Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin has taken a shot at MicroStrategy chief executive officer Michael Saylor, calling him a “total clown” after the latter called the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency “inherently unethical.” See related article: Crypto continues tear while Vitalik Buterin says Eth2 ‘not priced in’ Fast facts “Why do maximalists keep picking heroes that turn out […]

  • U.S. crypto firm Nomad hit by $190 million theft

    U.S. crypto firm Nomad has been hit by a $190 million theft, blockchain researchers said on Tuesday, the latest such heist to hit the digital asset sector this year. Nomad said in a tweet that it was "aware of the incident" and was currently investigating, without giving further details or the value of the theft. San Francisco-based Nomad did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Will Cloud Companies Outperform?

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Wireless Firms Move Beyond Smartphones

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Ethereum needs scalability to retain market share: report

    Bank of America (BofA) has said Ethereum needs improvements in scalability in order to retain its market share from newer blockchains such as Binance Smart Chain, Tron, Avalanche and Solana, according to a CoinDesk report. See related article: Ethereum will soon turn 7 — and its upcoming ‘Merge’ will be well worth the wait Fast […]

  • SEC charges 11 with creating, promoting $300 million crypto ‘Ponzi scheme’

    The SEC on Monday charges 11 individuals, accusing them of engaging in a crypto pyramid and Ponzi scheme.

  • Indonesia Briefly Blocks PayPal in Move to Police Its Internet

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia began blocking websites from gaming store Steam to digital wallet PayPal Holdings Inc. over the weekend, making good on promises to bar internet services that don’t register locally and submit to a tightening regulatory regime.Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for Tai

  • Coinbase Prime Adds Ethereum Staking for US Institutional Clients

    The product offers another entry point for financial institutions eager to delve into crypto but unsure of how best to do it.

  • Thousands of lives depend on a transplant network in need of 'vast restructuring'

    The system for getting donated kidneys, livers and hearts to desperately ill patients relies on out-of-date technology that has crashed for hours at a time and has never been audited by federal officials for security weaknesses or other serious flaws, according to a confidential government review obtained by The Washington Post. The mechanics of the entire transplant system must be overhauled, the review concluded, citing aged software, periodic system failures, mistakes in programming and over-

  • Bitcoin, Ethereum fall back after posting monthly gains for July

    Bitcoin ended July trading at US$23,737 for a monthly gain of nearly 24% — its highest since October last year when it rose 40%. Ethereum gained about 60% in July. See related article: Bitcoin, Ether rally continues in Friday afternoon trading in Asia Fast facts Bitcoin fell about 1% on Monday morning in Asia, with […]

  • Russia's Ukraine invasion marks a turning point for EM investing: Acadian

    The long-term effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine for investors in emerging market stocks include a reassessment of EM benchmarks, a reshaping of global trade, and premium value for managing the risk embedded in the asset class, research published Monday by Acadian Asset Management said. Oil exposure was a key determinant of how emerging market countries' stocks performed in the immediate aftermath of Russia’s invasion in late February, which Moscow calls a "special operation". Oil producing countries outperformed oil consumers by a wide margin.

  • The best credit cards to save money on groceries of 2022

    Among the best credit cards for groceries, the Blue Cash Preferred Card and Blue Cash Everyday Card offer high rewards rates at U.S. supermarkets.

  • Minuteman Press Million-Dollar Owners Thomas and Denise Batliner Share Keys to Business Growth in Louisville, KY

    Thomas and Denise Batliner have owned their Minuteman Press franchise located at 3905 Bardstown Road since November of 2005. With over 16 years in business, Thomas shares the following insights tha...

  • Just How Rich Do You Have to Be to Need Wealth Management?

    Wealth managers help set and reach goals for financial needs. Here's a breakdown of wealth management services and examples of when you will need them.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • First Commonwealth names Jeff Judd as new Cincinnati market president

    A regional bank has named a new Greater Cincinnati market president and he has big plans to expand its local operations.

  • The Biggest Market Positive Right Now Is a Tremendous Amount of Skepticism

    Market participants see economic chaos and uncertainty and just aren't well-positioned for the end of the bear market.

  • Merger Sends Shares of Payments Companies Up Premarket

    Global Payments said it will buy EVO Payments in a deal that the payments-technology companies said gives EVO an enterprise value of $4 billion. Investors cheered the merger, sending shares of EVO Payments surging 20% higher premarket. Shares of Global Payments added 3% premarket. Global Payments would pay $34 a share for EVO in an all-cash deal.

  • Exxon and Chevron Have 2 Groups to Please. It Won’t Be Easy.

    The companies posted record earnings, helped by soaring energy prices. While Wall Street is happy, critics in Washington say they shouldn't be spending so much money on shareholders.

  • Nikola to Buy Battery Maker Romeo Power for $144 Million

    The electric-truck startup said the deal would give it control over battery-related processes that currently represent a bottleneck for the industry.