U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,844.82
    +22.43 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,203.93
    +176.43 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,497.86
    +21.76 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.93
    +6.84 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.28
    +0.72 (+0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.00
    +7.80 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    +0.19 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0650
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2096
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8330
    -0.0270 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,893.61
    +0.92 (+0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    390.76
    +0.82 (+0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,531.28
    +125.41 (+0.47%)
     

ITRI's VLSI TSA Symposium will Kick Off in April 2023

·3 min read

HSINCHU, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) will host the 2023 International VLSI Symposium on Technology, Systems and Applications (VLSI TSA) on April 17-20, 2023 at the Ambassador Hotel Hsinchu, Taiwan. Experts from top companies and prestigious academic institutions including TSMC, Intel, NVIDIA, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, UC Santa Barbara, the University of Tokyo, Cadence Design Systems, Inc., University of California, Los Angeles, CEA-Leti, and Siemens EDA will share their insights and latest research findings on hot issues such as quantum computing, heterogeneous integration, energy efficient VLSI technologies, sensors and applications for automotive/drone, dielectric stacking and interface engineering, high power devices, advanced packaging technologies, novel channel logic and 3D-stacked transistors, compute-in-memory: from architecture to devices, security and encryption, and advanced process-induced design challenges and solutions.

Online registration for the 2023 International VLSI Symposium on TSA will be opened on February 1, 2023.
Online registration for the 2023 International VLSI Symposium on TSA will be opened on February 1, 2023.

Established in 1983, VLSI TSA has been the premier event on VLSI in semiconductor-related fields and attracting up to 1,000 participants every year. In the 2023 event, six esteemed experts will give excellent keynote speeches. Prof. John Martinis of UC Santa Barbara will share his insights on current technology of quantum computing. Mr. Robert Munoz of Intel will describe how and why chiplet-related industry collaboration efforts are key to more comprehensive reuse at industry scale, fundamentally reshaping how our industry collaborates to build future systems. Prof. Ken Takeuchi of the University of Tokyo will illustrate how the Computation-in-Memory can realize energy efficient neuromorphic system, especially at edge AI. Prof. Shih-Lien Lu of Warner Pacific University will examine the challenges and opportunities of security from the point of view of VLSI design and technology, focusing on different aspects of hardware security. Dr. Olivier Faynot, Head of Silicon Component Department at CEA-Leti will discuss ongoing developments that will impact power consumption related to data generation, transfer, compute and storage. Dr. Y.-C. Frank Wang of NVIDA will also join the keynote session with the latest research findings at the 2023 VLSI TSA.

The 2023 International VLSI Symposium on Technology, Systems and Applications is planned as hybrid events, incorporating an in-person symposium and on-demand video presentations after the physical event. The in-person symposium will be held on April 17-20, 2023 at the Ambassador Hotel Hsinchu, Taiwan. Following the physical event, the symposium will provide one-month-long on-demand video presentations for attendees. Over 130 outstanding papers will be presented during the symposium.

Online registration will be opened from February 1, 2023. Enjoy the early registration discount until March 24, 2023, and students are eligible for up to 70% off discount on their registration fee. Registration link: https://reg.itri.org.tw/2023VLSI.

For further information, please visit the symposium website:
2023 VLSI TSA: https://expo.itri.org.tw/2023VLSITSADAT

About ITRI

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2030 Technology Strategy & Roadmap and focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, and Sustainable Environment. It also strives to strengthen Intelligentization Enabling Technology to support diversified applications.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng.

(PRNewsfoto/Industrial Technology Research Institute)
(PRNewsfoto/Industrial Technology Research Institute)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itris-vlsi-tsa-symposium-will-kick-off-in-april-2023-301710119.html

SOURCE Industrial Technology Research Institute

Recommended Stories

  • Former head of Russian Space Corporation says he is facing paralysis

    Dmitry Rogozin, the former head of Roscosmos [a state corporation of the Russian Federation responsible for space flights, cosmonaut programmes and aerospace research - ed.], who was recently injured in a restaurant in Donetsk during a birthday celebration, said that he is facing paralysis.

  • It's cold! A physiologist explains how to keep your body feeling warm

    It's all about holding on to the heat you have. Jason Rosewel/Unsplash, CC BYWhether waiting for a bus, playing outside or walking the dog – during the colder winter season, everyone is looking for ways to stay warm. Luckily, the process your body uses to break down foods serves as an internal heater. But when the weather is cold, some defensive strategies are also necessary to prevent your body from losing its heat to the surrounding environment. As the temperature difference between your warm

  • Rock stars: how a group of scientists in South Africa rescued a rare 500kg chunk of human history

    A helicopter, net and a long-line cable - as well as a skilled pilot - were key to the 'rescue' operation. Richard WebbScientific breakthroughs can happen in the strangest ways and places. Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin because of mould growing on a Petri dish left out while he was on holiday. Chinese monks in the 9th century wanted to make a potion for immortality: instead, they discovered gunpowder. Our own remarkable discovery happened on a rugged, remote stretch of coastline east of

  • Nicolas Bourbaki: The greatest mathematician who never was

    Bourbaki Congress of 1938. WikimediaBy many measures, Nicolas Bourbaki ranks among the greatest mathematicians of the 20th century. Largely unknown today, Bourbaki is likely the last mathematician to master nearly all aspects of the field. A consummate collaborator, he made fundamental contributions to important mathematical fields such as set theory and functional analysis. He also revolutionized mathematics by emphasizing rigor in place of conjecture. There’s just one problem: Nicolas Bourbaki

  • Snowflakes on Mars are cube shaped and geysers erupt as ice thaws in spring, NASA says

    Thawing ice explodes in geysers in spring, NASA says

  • Elon Musk Sounds the Alarm About ChatGPT

    ChatGPT, the new artificial intelligence, is a real sensation. But some answers from the chatbot alarm users.

  • When did humans first start to speak? How language evolved in Africa

    Descendants of the indigenous San people in the Kalahari Desert. Eric Lafforgue/Gamma-Rapho via Getty ImageWhen did humans first begin to speak, which speech sounds were uttered first, and when did language evolve from those humble beginnings? These questions have long fascinated people, especially in tracing the evolution of modern humans and what makes us different from other animals. George Poulos has spent most of his academic career researching the phonetic and linguistic structures of Afri

  • China must raise self-reliance in agricultural technology, Xi says

    President Xi Jinping wants China to accelerate efforts to achieve self-reliance in agricultural technology, identifying seed development and core equipment among areas to focus on, state media reported. The central leadership had said in 2020 that the country's seed industry was a weak link in the food chain and needed to make better use of science and technology to achieve a turnaround. "It is necessary to keep an eye on the frontiers of the world's agricultural science and technology," the official Xinhua news agency quoted Xi as saying at the central rural work conference held in Beijing over Friday and Saturday.

  • James Webb telescope: Amazing images show the Universe as never before

    It's a year since the James Webb telescope launched, and we've marvelled at its pictures ever since.

  • This Climate Startup’s Rogue Plan to Manipulate the Weather is Horrifying Scientists

    GERARD JULIEN/AFP via Getty ImagesA startup founded in October says it has launched weather balloons containing particles of sulfur dioxide into the stratosphere in an attempt to artificially manipulate the climate.Make Sunsets co-founder and CEO Luke Iseman told MIT Technology Review that he expects critics will portray him “like the Bond villain” for what the site called “geoengineering activism.” Meanwhile, the White House is funding its own five-year research plan into geoengineering, a high

  • Commercial Nuclear Fusion May Still Be Decades Away

    U.S. scientists made yet another breakthrough in the quest for nuclear fusion, but some speculate that commercial fusion could still be decades away

  • How to Factor Family Into Your Retirement Plan

    Hashing out a family retirement plan can be overwhelming. That's why it's important to revisit things like timing, saving for kids’ college, and caregiving for elderly parents each year.

  • Disney and Nike Share a Tough and Wild Story Together

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average had a wild ride this year, facing multiple headwinds. Here's a look at the five worst performing stocks of the 30 companies the index tracks.

  • Time for reflection: How will FTX’s implosion impact crypto regulation?

    This year's cascade of crypto collapses should be a wake-up call to regulators, says the Independent Community Bankers of America's Brian Laverdure.

  • Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) Stock

    Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

  • Is iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) a Strong ETF Right Now?

    Smart Beta ETF report for EMGF

  • Brazil Analysts See Higher Inflation, Benchmark Rate in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergChina to End Quarantines for Inbound Travelers as ‘Covid Zero’ DismantledIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiWorld Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysStocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets WrapElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’Brazil analysts raised their esti

  • Russia ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via Yamal-Europe pipeline

    "The European market remains relevant, as the gas shortage persists, and we have every opportunity to resume supplies," TASS cited Novak as saying in remarks published by the agency on Sunday. "For example, the Yamal-Europe Pipeline, which was stopped for political reasons, remains unused." The Yamal-Europe Pipeline usually flows westward, but has been mostly reversed since December of 2021 as Poland turned away from buying from Russia in favour of drawing on stored gas in Germany.

  • China’s Economy Is Showing Increasing Strain From the Covid Tsunami

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergChina to End Quarantines for Inbound Travelers as ‘Covid Zero’ DismantledIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiWorld Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysStocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets WrapElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’China’s economy continued to slow

  • Why Roth IRAs Make Sense for Millennials

    Millennials can take advantage of decades of tax-free earnings, and then tax-free withdrawals during retirement, with a Roth IRA.