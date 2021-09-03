U.S. markets open in 8 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,543.50
    +8.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,482.00
    +58.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,620.25
    +19.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,308.30
    +7.20 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.79
    -0.20 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.70
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.04 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1882
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.41
    +0.30 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3833
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0470
    +0.0970 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,649.70
    +55.77 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,299.11
    +8.60 (+0.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,163.90
    +14.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,071.31
    +527.80 (+1.85%)
     

ITRM ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Opportunity for Investors with Substantial Losses to Lead the Iterum Therapeutics plc Class Action Lawsuit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) securities between November 30, 2020 and July 23, 2021, inclusive (“Class Period”) have until October 4, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Iterum class action lawsuit. The Iterum class action lawsuit charges Iterum and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Iterum class action lawsuit – captioned Klein v. Iterum Therapeutics plc, No. 21-cv-04181 – is pending in the Northern District of Illinois and is assigned to Judge Gary Feinerman.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Iterum class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Iterum is a pharmaceutical company developing sulopenem, an anti-infective compound with oral and intravenous formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of, among other medical issues, uncomplicated urinary tract infections (“uUTIs”). In November 2020, Iterum submitted a New Drug Application (“NDA”) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid (oral sulopenem) for the treatment of uUTIs in patients with a quinolone non-susceptible pathogen.

The Iterum class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) the sulopenem NDA lacked sufficient data to support approval for the treatment of adult women with uUTIs caused by designated susceptible microorganisms proven or strongly suspected to be non-susceptible to a quinolone; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the FDA would approve the sulopenem NDA in its current form; (iii) defendants downplayed the severity of issues and deficiencies associated with the sulopenem NDA; and (iv) as a result, Iterum’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 1, 2021, Iterum issued a press release “announc[ing] that the Company received a letter from the [FDA] stating that, as part of their ongoing review of the [sulopenem NDA], the agency has identified deficiencies that preclude the continuation of the discussion of labeling and post marketing requirements/commitments at this time.” The press release further stated that “[n]o details with respect to deficiencies were disclosed by the FDA in this notification and the letter further states that the notification does not reflect a final decision on the information under review.” On this news, Iterum’s ordinary share price fell nearly 38%.

Then, on July 26, 2021, Iterum issued a press release announcing that it had received a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the FDA for the sulopenem NDA, “provid[ing] that the FDA has completed its review of the NDA and has determined that it cannot approve the NDA in its present form.” Specifically, “the FDA determined that additional data are necessary to support approval for the treatment of adult women with [uUTIs] caused by designated susceptible microorganisms proven or strongly suspected to be non-susceptible to a quinolone,” while “recommend[ing] that Iterum conduct at least one additional adequate and well-controlled clinical trial, potentially using a different comparator drug,” and “conduct further nonclinical investigation to determine the optimal dosing regimen.” On this news, Iterum’s ordinary share price fell an additional 44%, further damaging investors.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Iterum securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Iterum class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Iterum class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Iterum class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Iterum class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys have obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recovering $1.6 billion for investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other securities plaintiffs’ firm. Please visit https://www.rgrdlaw.com/firm.html for more information.

Attorney advertising.
Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP
655 W. Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101
J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900
jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com


Recommended Stories

  • These college majors have the highest starting salaries

    Some members of the class of 2020 are averaging $87,989 out of the gate.

  • McDonald’s McFlurry Machine Is Broken (Again). Now the FTC Is On It.

    The frequently malfunctioning equipment leads to a lawsuit and gets the federal antitrust agency involved.

  • Broadcom CEO Says He’s Sacrificing Sales to Avoid a Future Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- When Broadcom Inc. reported slower sales growth than some of its peers on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan gave a surprising reason: It was on purpose. Even with demand for its chips surging, the company is tightly controlling which orders it fills, he said on a conference call Thursday following Broadcom’s third-quarter report. The idea is to sacrifice some current sales to avoid creating a glut in the future. “We can show bigger numbers, but that means we will build in

  • James Simons, Robert Mercer, Others at Renaissance to Pay Up to $7 Billion to Settle Tax Probe

    In a tax settlement that may be the largest in history, current and former executives of hedge fund Renaissance Technologies LLC will personally pay as much as $7 billion to settle a long-running dispute with the Internal Revenue Service.

  • How a Single Covid Case Rocked the World’s Biggest Carmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- Early last month at a sprawling factory on the highway connecting Hanoi to the Vietnamese port city of Haiphong, a single worker tested positive for Covid-19. The delta variant was spreading swiftly through the Southeast Asian nation at the time, and on Aug. 4, provincial officials suspended work at the plant, run by an auto-parts manufacturer.An ocean away, Toyota Motor Corp. Chief Purchasing Group Officer Kazunari Kumakura was watching intently. The factory is operated by a key

  • Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement approved, freeing Sacklers from future opioid lawsuits

    A federal bankruptcy judge on Wednesday gave conditional approval to a sweeping, potentially $10 billion plan submitted by OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to settle a mountain of lawsuits over its role in the opioid crisis that has killed a half-million Americans over the past two decades.

  • China Is Hoarding Crude Again, And That’s Great News For Oil Prices

    Description: Beijing’s stricter oil import quota and recent lockdowns spooked oil traders, but there are signs that crude imports could swing back in September

  • GM, Ford halt some auto production as chip shortage worsens

    The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks.

  • Walmart raising wages for 565K workers by at least $1 an hour

    Yahoo Finance’s Julia La Roche reports details on Walmart’s decision to raise wages.

  • Exxon Taps Strategic Oil Reserve After Ida Shuts Gulf Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is tapping the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to revive gasoline production in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida left much of the devastated state’s refining and oil production offline. Authorization to take 1.5 million barrels of crude from the government’s emergency stockpiles came after President Joe Biden said Thursday the U.S. would use all the tools at its disposal to increase the availability of gasoline and ease pressure on prices at the pump.“This is the f

  • Toshiba Warns Power-Chip Supply to Stay Tight for Another Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. said it won’t be able to meet demand for power-regulating chips for another year and, in certain cases, through the end of 2022, offering a fresh warning for makers of cars, consumer electronics and industrial machines struggling with component shortages.“The supply of chips will remain very tight until at least September next year,” said Takeshi Kamebuchi, a director in charge of semiconductors at one of the company’s units. “In some cases, we may find some customer

  • Amazon Seeks to Hire 55,000 for Corporate, Tech Roles

    The tens of thousands of new positions at the tech giant—the nation’s second-largest employer behind Walmart—highlights its continued growth plans across many industries.

  • Wall Street Tiptoes Around Texas Politics While Pushing Vaccines

    (Bloomberg) -- As big Wall Street banks crank up pressure on employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19, they have yet to adopt policies that might clash with states such as Texas, where officials are outspoken critics of mandating shots.It’s no coincidence, according to industry insiders. Firms aren’t eager to wade into the culture wars.“I have clients that would love to do a mandate and they are just hemming and hawing,” said Regina Phelps, the founder of Emergency Management & Safety Soluti

  • Back to the office battle opens up new divides

    As bosses were deluged with conflicting advice over the return to work amid the chaos of Covid, it fell to an American chief executive to voice frustration felt by senior managers in offices worldwide.

  • Better To Mine Crypto Here Than Pick Strawberries In Poland, Says President Of Belarus

    What Happened: Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, wants his government to get in on mining cryptocurrency. Russian publication RBC news reported that the president of the Eastern European country presented crypto mining as a lucrative opportunity in a recent public gathering. Lukashenko advocated for mining cryptocurrency on the home ground rather than seeking low-paying farming jobs overseas at the opening of the Petrikovsky mining and processing plant earlier this week. He urged e

  • U.S. SEC charges BitConnect founder with $2 billion cryptocurrency fraud

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The top U.S. securities regulator on Wednesday sued the founder of the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange platform BitConnect over his alleged role in fraudulently raising about $2 billion from thousands of retail investors. Expanding a civil case announced in May, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged BitConnect founder Satish Kumbhani, an Indian citizen, with lying about BitConnect's ability to generate profits, and violating registration laws meant to protect investors. In a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court, the SEC also charged promoter Glenn Arcaro and his firm Future Money Ltd with fraudulently receiving more than $24 million in "referral commissions" and other sums as BitConnect's top U.S. promoter.

  • Tyson, Perdue to pay $35 million to settle with chicken farmers who alleged price-fixing

    Two of the industry's biggest poultry companies have agreed to pay nearly $35 million to settle a lawsuit that accused them and several other firms of conspiring to dominate the industry and fix the prices paid to farmers who raise the chickens.

  • Apple is losing control over its app store

    A new law in South Korea and a settlement in Japan have weakened Apple's control of the App Store.

  • Cargill opens new Brazil pectin factory, first outside Europe

    The Brazilian unit of U.S. commodities trader Cargill has finished building a new facility to produce pectin, a fruit by-product used in jams, beverages, dairy products and confectionery, the company said on Friday. The plant is Cargill's only pectin facility outside of Europe, where it owns three such units. It will make Cargill the world's second largest producer of the food ingredient, Laerte Moraes, Cargill's director for starches and sweeteners in South America, said in an interview.

  • Walmart to give 565,000 hourly store associates at least $1 an hour raise in latest wage hike

    It's the retailer’s third wage hike for hourly associates in the last year.