Itronics GOLD'n GRO Fertilizer Sales Up 95 Percent In July 2021 Compared To July 2020

RENO, Nevada, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Itronics (OTC: ITRO) today reported that its July GOLD'n GRO fertilizer sales increased 95 percent compared to July 2020. "July 2021 sales were the best July sales in more than 10 years," said Dr. John Whitney, Itronics President. "The July result was produced by our expanding sales base and is a very positive result for our future and for our shareholders."

Itronics Inc. is an emerging "Cleantech Materials" growth Company that manufactures GOLD'n GRO Multi-Nutrient Fertilizers and produces silver, zinc, and critical and battery minerals recovered from industrial and mining waste. The waste is completely eliminated by recycling and converting it into commercial goods.

Sales stabilized in the latter part of the second quarter, so the July increase may indicate that the negative impacts of Covid-19 on GOLD'n GRO fertilizer sales should be abating. The Company is still experiencing raw material delivery delays due to a nationwide trucker shortage. Additionally, certain raw materials are in short supply, not only nationally, but globally. The Company is able to fill orders, hence the large July sales increase, but because of Covid-19 related issues "just in time delivery" going forward will be more difficult. The Company has not had any problems with truck availability for shipping its fertilizers.

"The Company's GOLD'n GRO fertilizer sales growth may be returning to the rate that was experienced in the first quarter 2020," said Dr. Whitney. "We are expecting that sales will continue at higher levels and growth in the customer base will continue, although we, like every Company, are giving attention to the issues involved with the mutant COVID strains." If you would like to be added to our e-mail list for all updates on our emerging clean technologies, please call us at 775-689-7696, or e-mail "investor@itronics.com, or leave a message in our message box on our website at www.itronics.com so that we can get reports to you. The Company thanks all its investors as it expands its "Waste Eliminating Energy Saving Technology Operations" to make the world cleaner and greener while continuing to increase revenues in its drive towards profitability.

About Itronics

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Itronics Inc. is a "Zero Waste Energy Saving Technology" Company that produces GOLD'n GRO specialty liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver-bearing glass. The Company is an emerging "critical mineral", and "battery materials" producer. The Company's goal is to achieve profitable cleantech materials technology driven organic growth in specialty GOLD'n GRO fertilizers, silver, gold, zinc, critical minerals, and battery minerals. The Company's technologies maximize the recovery and uses of metals and minerals and by doing this maximize sustainability.

The Company's growth forecast centers upon its 10-year business plan designed to integrate its Zero Waste Energy Saving Technologies and to grow annual sales from $2 million in 2019, to $100 million in 2025.

The Company's environmentally friendly award winning GOLD'n GRO liquid fertilizers, which are extensively used in agriculture, can be used for lawns and houseplants, and are available at the Company's "e-store" on Amazon.Com at http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=bl_sr_lawn-garden?ie+UTF8&field-brandtextbin=GOLD%27n+GRO&node+2972638011. Due to expanded retail customer interest, GOLD'n GRO fertilizer may now be purchased in Reno, Nevada at "Buy Nevada First Gift Shop", 4001 S. Virginia St.

("Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains or may contain forward-looking statements such as statements regarding the Company's growth and profitability, growth strategy, liquidity and access to public markets, operating expense reduction, and trends in the industry in which the Company operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in risks, uncertainties or assumptions underlying or affecting such statements, or for prospective events that may have a retroactive effect.)

