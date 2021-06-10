U.S. markets close in 6 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,247.18
    +27.63 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,683.95
    +236.81 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,022.90
    +111.15 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,331.78
    +4.65 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.58
    +0.62 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,892.10
    -3.40 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    27.92
    -0.08 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2182
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5190
    +0.0300 (+2.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4154
    +0.0037 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5790
    -0.0410 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,855.79
    +2,870.45 (+8.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    968.27
    +3.04 (+0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,110.33
    +29.32 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,958.56
    +97.76 (+0.34%)
     
JUST IN:

Initial jobless filings fell for sixth straight week to new pandemic-era low

376,000 Americans filed, 370,000 expected

'It's a tale of two recoveries': Developing nations struggle

Ihsaan Fanusie
·3 min read

A stark inequality has emerged in the recovery from COVID-19, with advanced economies growing exponentially while under-developed economies struggle to contain the virus and distribute vaccines.

"It's a tale of two recoveries," Ayhan Kose, director of Prospects Group at the World Bank, told Yahoo Finance. "You have advanced economies … vaccinating rapidly and delivering phenomenal growth rates … You have other countries … their growth rates are going to be around 4-4.5% ... still dealing with outbreaks."

The forecasted 2021 global economic growth rate of 5.6% made headlines as the fastest rate of growth after a global recession in almost 80 years. Yet these gains have not been evenly spread; in economically developing countries, growth rates are significantly slower and have more devastating effects.

“In low-income countries, the effects of the pandemic are reversing earlier gains in poverty reduction and compounding food insecurity and other long-standing challenges," the World Bank said in a 2021 Global Economic Prospects report released earlier this week. "The global outlook remains highly uncertain, with major risks around the path of the pandemic and the possibility of financial stress amid large debt loads."

Financial problems beyond the direct costs of the virus have held back low-income countries. The threat of food price inflation is particularly hazardous to these countries, as it can further exacerbate food insecurity.

“Now, still, we see record increases in agricultural commodity prices and the prices of food around the world,” Kose said. “That creates all types of challenges for low-income countries in terms of accessing the food and, of course, feeding the poor,” Kose said.

Advanced economies, on the other hand, have rebounded relatively smoothly from COVID-19. U.S. GDP growth was 6.4% last quarter. According to the IMF, the Euro zone is projected to grow at about 4.2% in 2021.

Output in the Middle East and North Africa region, by contrast, is projected by the World Bank to grow by 2.4% in 2021, half the rate of the recovery that followed the 2009 global recession.

Vaccine distribution

Issues with vaccine distribution have severely hampered economic recoveries in low-income countries. Infection rates remain high in East Asia and the Pacific, with recent upticks in cases occurring in Cambodia and Thailand.

“Several countries [in] Central Asia, Eastern Europe, and the Western Balkans face bottlenecks related to the production, procurement, or delivery of vaccines secured through the COVAX facility or other agreements,” the World bank report found.

The World Health Organization said last month that Africa needs “200 million doses of vaccines to vaccinate 10% of its population by September.” At the end of this past May, less than 2% of the African continent had been vaccinated.

South Africa, arguably the African country hit hardest by the coronavirus, has had a slow rollout of vaccines and stopped and restarted certain vaccination programs multiple times earlier in the year.

“When you look at the advanced economies, they have been able to basically vaccinate 50% of the population,” Kose said. “In emerging market, developing economies, that number is much lower. In low income countries, only 0.3% of the population got vaccinated so far… Unless we control the vaccine everywhere, we cannot contain the crisis and we cannot get ahead of the problem we have.”

One way in which advanced economies can help is by donating vaccines to the COVAX facilities and sending vaccines to emerging markets and developing economies, Kose said. “They desperately need these vaccines.”

On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced the U.S. will buy 500 million more doses of the Pfizer vaccine to donate to 92 lower income countries and the African Union over the next year. The Quad, an informal strategic dialogue between the United States, Japan, Australia and India, has also announced plans to reduce manufacturing backlogs, distribute vaccines, and fight new COVID mutations.

Ihsaan Fanusie is a writer at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @IFanusie.

More from Ihsaan:

Connecticut to offer a $1,000 bonus for individuals re-entering job market

Kids ‘should be masking, especially indoors:’ Doctor

Elon Musk is ‘a tourist in crypto,' Celsius Network CEO says

Only 20% of Americans familiar with NFTs, 4 million have used: Survey

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Recommended Stories

  • Volkswagen to get $351 million in dieselgate settlement with former execs

    Volkswagen said on Wednesday it had agreed with former executives, including ex-CEO Martin Winterkorn, to settle claims related to the dieselgate scandal that will see the carmaker receive 288 million euros ($351 million) in compensation. The settlement comes as Winterkorn was charged by Berlin prosecutors with giving false testimony to the German parliament when he said he was unaware of the carmaker's diesel emissions cheating before it became public. Winterkorn stepped down as Volkswagen CEO in September 2015, a week after the scandal, in which the company admitted using illegal software to rig U.S. diesel engine tests, broke.

  • AMC, Wendy’s Lead Rally as Meme Stocks Rise for a Second Day

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. rose for a second day and Wendy’s Co., the latest addition to the retail-trader frenzy, climbed to a record amid a broader rally in meme stocks.Shares of the theater chain rose as much as 10%, adding to Monday’s 15% gain and continuing what’s been a wild ride for investors. Wendy’s jumped as much as 19% to notch a record as the fast-food restaurant operator gained traction on social media, including several touts on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum. So

  • U.S. Stocks Rise With Yields After Inflation Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities climbed and government bonds fell after data showed that consumer prices rose more than forecast last month, stoking concern that inflation may prompt the Federal Reserve to reign in its ultra-accomodative policies.The S&P 500 was trading around all-time highs for a fourth straight session. The 10-year Treasury yield spiked above 1.5%, pausing a rally that took the benchmark to the lowest since March on Wednesday.Prices paid by U.S. consumers rose in May at the faste

  • Stocks Close Near Record With CPI, Fed in Focus: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities closed within a hair’s breadth of a record high and Treasuries rose as investors continued to debate the impact of resurgent inflation on monetary policy.The S&P 500 ended little changed less than 6 points below its May 7 record close after fluctuating between gains and losses throughout the session. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to the lowest in a month, with focus turning toward Thursday’s consumer-price data that may offer clues on how far the Federal Reserve ca

  • UK pushes for financial services to be exempt from G7 global tax plan

    PARIS/LONDON (Reuters) -British finance minister Rishi Sunak is pushing for financial services firms to be exempt from a new global tax system which was agreed last week by the Group of Seven (G7) economies, sources familiar with the negotiations said. One of the officials said Britain - home of Europe's biggest financial hub - had put a carve-out for banks and other finance firms on the table in technical discussions over how to make the plan work. G7 finance ministers on Saturday announced that they had agreed on a system to make multinationals pay more tax in countries where they operate, alongside a minimum global corporate tax rate of at least 15%.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks lose steam in final stretch of trading, Dow closes lower by 153 points, or 0.4%

    Stocks traded mixed Wednesday morning as investors considered more data on the U.S. economic recovery and a resurgence in the social media-fueled "meme stocks."

  • GameStop Drops on Stock Sale Plan, SEC Trading Investigation

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. shares fell in premarket trading, set to pare this year’s astronomical gains, after the company said it planned to offer more shares and disclosed that regulators are investigating trading of its stock.The stock traded at $283 as of 7:38 a.m. in New York, down 6.5% from the previous closing price of $302.56.News that the video-game seller may offer another 5 million shares and that past trading activity is being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission

  • US STOCKS-Apple, Tesla boost Nasdaq; Inflation in focus

    Apple was the top boost to the Nasdaq on Tuesday after a report said it was in talks with battery suppliers over its electric vehicle, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones indexes were muted as investors awaited key inflation data this week. Shares of the iPhone maker rose 1.9% after sources told Reuters the firm was in early-stage talks with China's CATL and BYD about the supply of batteries for its planned electric vehicle. Tesla was also among the top boosts to the Nasdaq after sales of its China-made electric vehicles surged 29% in May from the prior month, data showed.

  • Stocks close near highs as bond yields dip

    World stock markets closed near record highs and U.S. bond yields fell on Wednesday as some of U.S. President Joe Biden's stimulus efforts appeared to be on the rocks, boosting the appeal of technology stocks as inflation pressures ease. Democrats passed Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package in March through reconciliation. Democratic fiscal packages in Congress are rapidly shrinking, leading to a net outcome that inflationary pressures are set to recede, said Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

  • Jessica Simpson Fashion Brand Owner Preparing to Sell Assets in Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- The troubled owner of Jessica Simpson’s brand is nearing a deal to sell its majority stake in the fashion line back to the singer and offload other assets as part of a potential Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, according to people with knowledge of the plans.Sequential Brands Group Inc. had been seeking to sell off its assets to avoid a cash crunch while it negotiated with creditors, but is now preparing to unload its brands under a process that will likely take place in court, said

  • IRS is writing to 36 million families telling them how much they’ll get with new Child Tax Credit

    Here’s a letter from the Internal Revenue Service that you may actually want to receive. Approximately one month ahead of the first payouts under the expanded Child Tax Credit, the IRS announced this week it’s going to be mailing millions of letters notifying families about the money coming their way. The IRS said it’s already started sending those letters to approximately 36 million families.

  • Don’t Expect $100 Oil Anytime Soon. Here’s What’s More Likely to Happen.

    A belief that demand will outstrip supply in 2022, and limited production increases among U.S. producers is spurring projections for triple-digit prices.

  • How Biden’s 2022 Tax Plan Could Affect Your Retirement

    President Joe Biden’s 2022 budget proposal raises the top income tax rate up to 39.6%. Taxpayers with an adjusted gross income over $1 million will also have to pay this rate on long-term capital gains and qualified dividends. But while … Continue reading → The post How Biden’s 2022 Tax Plan Could Affect Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • GameStop names Amazon executives as its new CEO, CFO, surprises market with plans to sell more shares

    GameStop Corp. said late Wednesday it has appointed two Amazon.com Inc. executives as its new top executives, shortly after Chewy Inc. co-founder and private-equity investor Ryan Cohen was voted the videogame retailer's chairman of the board.

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – British Pound Remains Stuck In A Tight Range

    GBP/USD lacks momentum and continues to trade near the 20 EMA.

  • These 2 Renewable Energy Stocks Could Surge at Least 70%, Say Analysts

    Let’s talk about energy. It makes our world go ‘round, coming from sources as varied as fossil fuels, nuclear power plants, hydroelectric stations, and the sun and wind. Politically, it’s become something of a hot potato, with a tug-of-war going on between the proponents of traditional hydrocarbon energy sources squaring off against the boosters of renewable energy. Long term, however, renewable sources – with their promise of, eventually, lower costs and lower rates of pollution – are likely to

  • GameStop’s New Chairman Tells Shareholders to ‘Buckle Up’

    Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen addressed shareholders of the videogame company, telling them to "buckle up."

  • JPMorgan Sees Signal of Coming Bear Market in Bitcoin

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s recent bounce has yet to dispel doubts about its vulnerability following a rout in May.The cryptocurrency has jumped about 14% over two days and was trading at $38,295 as of 11:05 a.m. in London on Thursday. While the momentum may cheer bulls, a JPMorgan Chase & Co. team said backwardation in a part of the futures market -- where the spot price is above futures prices -- is reason for caution.“We believe that the return to backwardation in recent weeks has been a negativ

  • A proposed diamond mining project in India could lead to the felling of over 200,000 trees

    The proposed Bunder diamond block in Madhya Pradesh has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. The diamond mine project, which is now with Aditya Birla Group, is facing protests over ecological concerns.

  • USD/INR: Rupee Falls for Second Straight Day

    The Indian rupee slipped against the U.S. dollar for the second straight day on Wednesday amid weakness in domestic equity markets, which fell from record highs due to losses in energy and financial stocks.