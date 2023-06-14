It's not just gasoline: Other energy prices are finally falling, too

Some types of inflation are highly visible. Gasoline prices, in giant numbers at every filling station, are probably the most-seen inflation gauge.

Other types of inflation are hidden, such as the indecipherable charges for electricity detailed in most people’s utility bills. Household energy has been a significant driver of inflation during the last two years, but there’s now a good chance power prices will drop for the foreseeable future. “Summer 2023 looks less painful for consumers and businesses,” Citi Research energy analysts wrote in a June 14 report.

Most types of energy surged in price starting in 2021, with oil and gasoline prices peaking last June, when gas hit $5 per gallon. Pump prices are now down to about $3.60, close enough to the trendline of the last 10 years to call normal. Prices have fallen for a few reasons: Russia’s war in Ukraine hasn’t produced the oil shock some people expected. Supply has picked up. More refining capacity has come online. And demand from China, a huge energy customer, has been weak amid a sputtering economy there.

Nearly every driver knows the price of gasoline. Hardly anybody knows the price of natural gas. Yet many Americans spend more on natural gas than on gasoline, via their electricity, heat, and hot-water bills. Natural gas powers 40% of electricity in the United States and provides 50% of winter heat, the biggest source of both. And eye-popping utility bills during the last two years have largely been due to elevated natural gas prices.

The hydro-fracturing or “fracking” revolution in the United States generated record levels of domestic oil and natural gas production, starting around 2012. Since gas is harder to ship than oil, regions with abundant gas tend to enjoy sharply lower prices than regions that have to import it. During the five years before the COVID pandemic erupted in 2020, US natural gas prices averaged around $2.75 per 1 million BTU, the standard pricing measure. That was at the low range of pricing data going back to 1998.

In 2021, as the economy began to recover from the COVID downturn and demand for energy picked up, US natural gas prices averaged $3.90. In 2022, with global energy markets heavily stressed, they averaged, $6.40, more than double pre-COVID levels.

Unlike gasoline, utility bills are regulated in many areas, and providers can’t always pass on the full amount of higher costs to consumers. But average household spending on electricity jumped from $115 to $134 per month, on average, from 2022 to 2022, or about $250 more per year. A family spending $100 per month on gas for heat and hot water in 2020 would have been paying about $135 two years later, or an extra $420 per year. Higher natural gas and electricity prices contributed to the rising cost of many other things as well, given that manufacturers, shippers, and retailers were all paying higher energy costs, as well, and passing whatever they could get away with on to consumers.

The fever is now breaking. High natural gas prices and the need for new sources of gas in Europe, which has stopped most Russian supplies, have pushed US natural gas production to new record highs. A glut now seems to be forming, with prices falling. Citi analysts predict natural gas prices could fall to the range of $1 per million BTU later this year, and maybe even lower. The lowest monthly average for gas prices was $1.63 in June 2020, right after the COVID outbreak. So if Citi’s right, gas prices are headed toward new record lows.

Housing energy costs, including electricity, are finally in retreat. The Consumer Price Index for household energy jumped 37% from the low in 2020 to the peak in January of this year. Household energy costs have fallen 7% since then. Electricity is following a similar trend, with costs up 27% from 2020 to the beginning of 2023. Electricity prices are down just 2% since then, but should fall further as basic energy prices decline.

Other types of energy are getting cheaper as well, including coal, diesel fuel (which is similar to heating oil), propane, and renewables. All fossil fuels shot up in 2022, for similar reasons, as Russia’s war in Ukraine and a recovering global economy scrambled markets. Prices are falling now for similar reasons: strong supply and tepid demand. So most consumers are likely to benefit, however they heat and power their homes. Cool.

