ITSBLOC Raises $7.5M to Build a Brand-New Web 3.0 Game Platform

ITSBLOC
·2 min read

SEOUL, KOREA, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITSBLOC, a web 3.0 game platform, has announced that it successfully closed $7.5 million in an investment round. In particular, in institutional investment round, a total of eight institutions including Vista Labs, Nexus one, Edimus Capital, Atlas Capital, Bull&Bear, and three other institutions participated.


ITSBLOC is a platform exclusively developed for web 3.0 games, based on Polygon. With technologies for platform operation and blockchain to build and activate P2E systems such as Wallet, Swap, Dex, etc., it has continued to form a range of global alliances. In particular, what differentiates this platform from other P2E systems is that it offers high-quality games exclusively for web 3.0 games that will be on-chain from the third quarter of 2022, a season-based system, and attractive content where users can "earn as much as they enjoy."

Thanks to the innovative P2E platform, its expertise, and other favorable factors, this investment round is known to have succeeded in attracting an investment sum of $7.5 million, a figure that exceeded the original target.

ITSBLOC explained the reason for the unexpectedly strong performance as follows:

- Platform on-chain confirmation of DK Mobile (Web3.0): DK Mobile 'The Origin' (Web2.0), recorded Top-Ranking for more than two weeks immediately after its release in the Android Market in August

- The addition of another web 3.0 dedicated MMORPG masterpiece at the end of 2022 to the ITSBLOC platform.
The attracted investment will be used to advance the platform, obtain additional web 3.0 games IPs, and perform marketing activities to vitalize the community.

In addition to the successful investment round, ITSBLOC is working together with multiple global partners, entrenching the web 3.0 business structure. The company has signed partnerships with games and platforms specializing in web 3.0 such as Metarun, Kyberdyne, Firework Games, Gamers, X-rush, etc. for aggressive global co-marketing, and is starting to build connections with a number of web 3.0 guilds, starting with AFKDAO.

Regarding future plans, ITSBLOC said, "Because our goal is to activate and expand the market base of web 3.0 games, we are focusing on fun, which is the essence of games, instead of creating short-term profits. We are planning to exert every effort to vitalize the open game service platform, achieve early settlement of the ecosystem and advance the platform, and obtain high-quality web 3.0 games IPs."

Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/itsblocofficial

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/itsblocofficial

Medium: https://medium.com/@itsblocofficial

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.itsbloc.wallet&hl=ko

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/kr/app/itsbloc/id1632866346

Media Contact

Brand: ITSBLOC

Contact: Yoonsang Lee

Email: tony@itsbloc.io

Website: https://www.itsbloc.io/

SOURCE: ITSBLOC


