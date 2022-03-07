ITSM Market Size 2022 Research Report by Status, Market Dynamics, Geographical Regions and Forecast 2027

Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd

Pune, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITSM market 2022 research report gives experts analysis on the global current market size estimate, market scenario, structure, products, top industry players, segmentation by types, applications. ITSM market report covers the dynamics that have a strong impact on the ITSM market and can also impact its upcoming development. Growth inducing dynamics, market restraints and recent growths have also been analysed in the report in order to deliver profound data about the industry.

IT service management (ITSM) refers to the entirety of activities – directed by policies, organized and structured in processes and supporting procedures – that are performed by an organization to design, plan, deliver, operate and control information technology (IT) services offered to customers. It is thus concerned with the implementation of IT services that meet customers' needs, and it is performed by the IT service provider through an appropriate mix of people, process and information technology.

Differing from more technology-oriented IT management approaches like network management and IT systems management, IT service management is characterized by adopting a process approach towards management, focusing on customer needs and IT services for customers rather than IT systems, and stressing continual improvement.

The global ITSM market size is projected to reach USD 9164.8 million by 2027, from USD 3366 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.9% during 2021-2027.

Market Segmentation: -

ITSM market report provides analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwide ITSM report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications.

Segment by Type

Service Portfolio Management

Configuration and Change Management

Service Desk Software

Operations and Performance Management

Dashboard, Reporting and Analytics

Segment by Application

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunication and IT

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG)

Government and Public Sector

Energy and Utilities

Travel and Hospitality

Manufacturing

Education

The top leading firms in the market are mostly concentrating on new ideas associated to the invention and supply of ITSM. These policies will let the key players to extend their business limits and increase their position in the market. The following are some of the key players in the ITSM Market:

By Company

BMC Software

Broadcom

Servicenow

Cherwell Software

HPE

Citrix Systems

Axios Systems

IBM

Heat Software

Hornbill

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

TOC of Global ITSM Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global ITSM Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global ITSM Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global ITSM Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 ITSM Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 ITSM Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 ITSM Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 ITSM Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 ITSM Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 ITSM Market Trends

2.3.2 ITSM Market Drivers

2.3.3 ITSM Market Challenges

2.3.4 ITSM Market Restraints

Questions answered in the ITSM market research report:

What is the ITSM market size?

What are the market driving factors behind the ITSM market?

What are the market trends and forecast for the global ITSM market?

What are the trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of ITSM market segmentation by type, application, geography?

Which are the major global ITSM companies?

What is the CAGR and Revenue expected in future?

