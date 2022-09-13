U.S. markets open in 7 hours 29 minutes

ITSMA enhances its marketing learning and development service with the launch of Growth Academy, supported by key investments

·3 min read

LONDON and BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ITSMA, a Momentum Group company, is enhancing its industry-leading account-based marketing (ABM) and B2B marketing training programs with the launch of Growth Academy.

ITSMA enhances its marketing learning and development service with the launch of Growth Academy
ITSMA enhances its marketing learning and development service with the launch of Growth Academy

The firm has trained nearly 2,000 learners to date and has seen a significant increase in demand for marketing enablement in recent months. Growth Academy will embed best practice learning experiences and empower learners to take control of their own development pathway via a new cutting-edge learning management system (LMS).

"Our research has shown a need for stronger career pathways in marketing and a greater focus in developing marketing talent. As such, we've declared 2022 the 'year of marketing enablement.'" said Guy Phillips, Global Director of Learning and Development.

Phillips continued, "Since ITSMA and Momentum joined forces in 2021, we've certified nearly 500 new learners. Now, we have the capabilities to better cater to different learning needs and types of content delivery, which means we can work with our clients in a much more integrated way."

The training programs now include public and private courses, with live online and in-person delivery options, together with e-learning modules and expert mentoring. The courses span B2B marketing certification, marketing leadership enablement, value proposition development, social selling, and comprehensive ABM certification.

The firm's learning platform embeds best practice methodologies and provides learners with an easy-to-use dashboard to access course content, collaborate on coursework with their cohort and facilitators, and actively manage their own learning journey.

The investment enables ITSMA to continuously improve the experience through learner analytics, develop more learner-centric services, and provide transparency to partnering organizations to build impactful skills.

"Growth Academy takes our learning and development portfolio to the next level," said Paige Johnson, Head of Learning and Development.  "We're now able to provide an even more engaging educational experience, offer a variety of training methods suited to different learning styles, and ensure an exceptional learner journey."

Learners will now receive an assessment before and after the learning journey to make the most of their development opportunity. They will also benefit from ongoing development opportunities through a six-month membership to Growth Hub, where they can network with peers from Growth Academy's alumni, and access technical know-how from the firm's research and participation in key events.

Phil Crompton, VP of worldwide industry marketing at IBM, recently implemented an ABM certification program: "We worked heavily with ITSMA to put everybody through a formal training program, which led to external certification. We not only got the classroom training, but also got really good one-to-one mentoring with the very best expertise."

Contact: Alexandra Koenig, alexandra.koenig@wearemomentum.com, +44 203 858 0808

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1883923/ITSMA_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1896361/ITSMA.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/ITSMA)
(PRNewsfoto/ITSMA)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itsma-enhances-its-marketing-learning-and-development-service-with-the-launch-of-growth-academy-supported-by-key-investments-301622074.html

SOURCE ITSMA, a Momentum Group Company

