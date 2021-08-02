U.S. markets open in 2 hours 15 minutes

Ituran Location And Control Ltd. Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Results Release And Conference Call For Monday, August 23, 2021

·2 min read

Conference Call Scheduled at 9:00 am ET

AZOUR, Israel, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN), announced that it will be releasing its second quarter 2021 results on Monday, August 23, 2021.

The Company will also be hosting a conference that day at 9:00 am Eastern Time. On the call, management will review and discuss the results, and will be available to answer investor questions.

To participate, call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls a few minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.

US Dial-in Number: 1 866 860 9642

ISRAEL Dial-in Number: 03 918 0609

INTERNATIONAL Dial-in Number: +972 3 918 0609 at: 9:00 am Eastern Time, 6:00 am Pacific Time, 4:00 pm Israel Time

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available from the day after the call in the investor relations section of Ituran's website.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance industry and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to approaching 2 million subscribers using its location-based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com

Company Contact

Udi Mizrahi

udi_m@ituran.com

Deputy CEO and VP Finance, Ituran

(Israel) +972 3 557 1348

International Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

ituran@gkir.com

GK Investor & Public Relations

(US) +1 646 201 9246

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ituran-location-and-control-ltd-schedules-second-quarter-2021-results-release-and-conference-call-for-monday-august-23-2021-301345899.html

SOURCE Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

