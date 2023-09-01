Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.15

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.15 per share on the 11th of October. This payment means the dividend yield will be 2.0%, which is below the average for the industry.

Ituran Location and Control's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, prior to this announcement, Ituran Location and Control's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 12.1% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 23% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.81, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.60. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 3.0% per year. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. However, Ituran Location and Control's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. While EPS growth is quite low, Ituran Location and Control has the option to increase the payout ratio to return more cash to shareholders.

In Summary

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that Ituran Location and Control has the ability to continue this into the future. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Ituran Location and Control you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

