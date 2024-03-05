Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.39

The board of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.39 on the 3rd of April, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 3.6%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Ituran Location and Control's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Before making this announcement, Ituran Location and Control was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 6.9%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 34%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.86 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.96. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 1.1% per annum over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Ituran Location and Control has seen earnings per share falling at 3.4% per year over the last five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Ituran Location and Control will make a great income stock. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Ituran Location and Control that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

