We Like Ituran Location and Control's (NASDAQ:ITRN) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Ituran Location and Control:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.30 = US$65m ÷ (US$297m - US$85m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Ituran Location and Control has an ROCE of 30%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 8.3% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Ituran Location and Control's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Ituran Location and Control has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at Ituran Location and Control. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 41%. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 22% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

The Key Takeaway

From what we've seen above, Ituran Location and Control has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Ituran Location and Control (of which 1 can't be ignored!) that you should know about.

