ITV (LON:ITV) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of £0.033

ITV plc (LON:ITV) will pay a dividend of £0.033 on the 25th of May. This means the annual payment is 6.1% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

ITV's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, ITV was quite comfortably covering its dividend with earnings and it was paying more than 75% of its free cash flow to shareholders. The company is clearly earning enough to pay this type of dividend, but it is definitely focused on returning cash to shareholders, rather than growing the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 6.0%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 44%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was £0.026, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.05. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.8% a year over that time. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Unfortunately, ITV's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year. Growth of 0.9% may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunity so it is returning its earnings to shareholders instead. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

Our Thoughts On ITV's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about ITV's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While ITV is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for ITV that you should be aware of before investing. Is ITV not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

