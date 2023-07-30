ITV (LON:ITV) Will Pay A Dividend Of £0.017

ITV plc (LON:ITV) has announced that it will pay a dividend of £0.017 per share on the 28th of November. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 6.9%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

ITV's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before this announcement, ITV was paying out 72% of earnings, but a comparatively small 70% of free cash flows. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 37.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 53%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from £0.026 total annually to £0.05. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.8% per annum over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's not great to see that ITV's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 8.0% per year over the past five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. Earnings are predicted to grow over the next year, but we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

Our Thoughts On ITV's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about ITV's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for ITV that you should be aware of before investing. Is ITV not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

