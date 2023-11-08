ITV warns of revenue hit from Hollywood strikes

strike

ITV has warned its revenues will be impacted by the Hollywood actors’ and writers’ strikes.

The British broadcaster said its studio business was facing challenges in the short term due to walkouts in the US, which it said would delay revenues until 2025.

US writers walked out for 148 days earlier this year in a row over pay and the use of AI, while actors are still on strike.

ITV had hoped the shutdown in production would boost demand for British-made shows, although the benefits have failed to materialise.

At the same time, the company has been hit by a downturn in the advertising market, which harmed ITV’s primary broadcasting business.

In July, boss Dame Carolyn McCall warned the industry was facing the worst advertising downturn since the financial crisis.

The Love Island broadcaster said in an update on Wednesday morning that it expected full-year ad revenues to be down 8pc compared to 2022 when it was boosted by the football World Cup.

As a result, the company said its total content spend will be around £10m lower than previously forecast at £1.29bn, as it pushes more shows into 2024.

Dame Carolyn said the challenging macroeconomic environment continues to impact the advertising market - AFP

ITV’s media and entertainment revenues fell 7pc in the first nine months of the year to £1.46bn, driven by lower ad spend.

That was despite a strong line-up of programming including Love Island, the Women’s World Cup and the Rugby World Cup.

The decline was partially offset by 9pc growth in its studios business to £1.52bn thanks to the success of programmes such as Fifteen Love for Amazon Prime, World on Fire for the BBC and Love Island USA.

Studios is a major growth area for ITV, with plans to grow revenues in this division by at least 5pc each year on average to 2026.

Overall, ITV’s revenues inched up 1pc to just under £3bn.

The company said it continued to review potential cost-cutting measures in addition to its current target of £50m by 2026.

Dame Carolyn said: “ITV continues to make good strategic progress despite the challenging macro environment which is impacting the advertising market and also the demand for content from free-to-air broadcasters in the UK and internationally.

“It is evident that our strategy of growing the Studios and M&E digital business is helping ITV to offset the current headwinds and we remain confident in delivering our 2026 targets, when we expect two-thirds of revenue to come from these growth drivers.”

