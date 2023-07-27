ITV warns of ‘worst advertising recession since the financial crisis’

ITV boss Dame Carolyn McCall was cautious on how the broadcaster would perform in the run up to Christmas

The chief executive of ITV has warned the current downturn in the advertising market is the worst since the 2008 financial crisis.

Dame Carolyn McCall said the broadcaster was grappling with a “very tough” advertising market that was taking a toll on both its revenues and share price.

She said: “Even though we’re a global company, a large part of our business is in the UK, and so the catalyst there will be consumer confidence, business confidence, interest rates coming down, inflation coming down and much better advertising markets.

“This is the worst advertising recession we’ve seen since the global financial crisis so far in this half.”

The comments will fuel recession fears as growth stalls and the Bank of England keeps raising interest rates in its battle with inflation.

Advertising is often seen as a bellwether of a wider economic downturn as it is the first sector to suffer from spending cuts.

UK ad spend was flat in the first quarter, with the market set to grow just 2.6pc in 2023, according to figures released today by the Advertising Association. That compares to a 3.9pc decline at the height of the financial crisis in 2008.

James McDonald at ad industry body WARC said: “With the economy flat over the last three years, and inflation remaining stubbornly high, macroeconomic headwinds continue to bear down on the UK’s advertising industry.”

ITV’s total advertising revenue dropped 11pc in the first half of the year to £811m as brands cut back spend.

Pre-tax profits slumped more than 60pc to £118m, with the drop in advertising revenue compounded by investment in the company’s ITVX streaming service.

The public service broadcaster said it expected the ad market to improve in the third quarter, boosted by major sporting events including the Women’s and Rugby World Cup, as well as the return of hit reality show Big Brother.

Ad revenue is forecast to fall a further 4pc in July, before growing 7pc the following month.

But Dame Carolyn was more cautious on the outlook for the crucial fourth quarter in the run-up to Christmas, saying it was too early to know how the market would perform.

Story continues

She said: “We just can’t tell you that it’s going to be okay, because we don’t know that yet. We had a football World Cup last year, so we know our comparatives are going to be really, really difficult anyway.”

Overall, group revenue was down 1pc to just under £2bn, with the ad decline partly offset by strong performance in the broadcaster’s production business.

ITV Studios posted an 8pc rise in revenues to hit £1bn for the first time thanks to international sales of shows including Love Island and Come Dine With Me. More than a quarter of its studio revenues came from deals with streaming services, while the majority of shows were sold to rival broadcasters.

ITV is looking for ways to reduce its reliance on advertising and rekindle growth after a more than 50pc drop in its share price over the last five years.

Earlier this month, bosses abandoned talks to buy Gogglebox and The Traitors producer All3Media in a potential £1bn deal that would have further expanded its production capabilities.

Dame Carolyn declined to give details on why the talks broke down. She said ITV would continue to explore potential takeover opportunities but insisted the company was not pursuing “scale for scale’s sake”.

The broadcaster hailed a strong performance for ITVX, which helped drive a 24pc increase in digital advertising revenues to £218m.

ITV last year spooked investors when it announced a huge investment in the streaming platform, which is a key part of its aim of reaching at least £750m of digital revenues by 2026.

ITV said it had so far seen no impact from the Hollywood actors and writers strike. However, bosses said there could be some production delays in its US scripted business if the walkouts continue into the autumn.

The broadcaster maintained its guidance of mid-single digit revenue growth for 2023. It declared an interim dividend of 1.7p and said it remained committed to paying a total dividend of at least 5p for the full year.

ITV also said it was on track to make cost savings of £15m this year as part of a £50m cost-cutting plan between 2023 and 2026. Shares rose more than 4pc.

Dame Carolyn said: “We remain on track to achieve all our KPI targets which gives us confidence we will deliver at least £750m of digital revenue by 2026.

“As we said at the full year results in March, 2023 is the year of peak net investment in our streaming business and we expect profit to grow from here.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.