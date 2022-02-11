ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

Illinois Tool Works Inc.
·1 min read
GLENVIEW, Ill., Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.22 per share for the first quarter of 2022. The dividend equates to $4.88 per share on a full-year basis. The dividend will be paid on April 14, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2022.

About Illinois Tool Works
ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.5 billion in 2021. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW’s approximately 45,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com

Media Contact

Investor Relations

Tel: 224.661.7451

Karen Fletcher

mediarelations@itw.com

Tel: 224.661.7433

investorrelations@itw.com







