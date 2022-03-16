U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,320.00
    +58.00 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,932.00
    +400.00 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,712.50
    +260.75 (+1.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,991.00
    +26.30 (+1.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.05
    +0.61 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.90
    -5.80 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    25.07
    -0.09 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1007
    +0.0053 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.46
    -3.31 (-10.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3084
    +0.0045 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.2890
    -0.0110 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,494.59
    +1,789.36 (+4.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    907.43
    +40.16 (+4.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,272.53
    +96.83 (+1.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

IUNU uses robots to keep an eye on greenhouse crops

Brian Heater
·2 min read

Not going to lie, IUNU (pronounced “you knew”) is not the easiest name (further confusing matters is the presence of a robot called “LUNA”). But the agtech firm is involved in a solid business and just got a nice vote of confidence in the form of a Series B round. Today’s news finds the Seattle-based firm picking up $24 million in funding, led by Lewis & Clark Ventures, with S2G Ventures, Ceres Partners and Astanor Ventures returning for more.

Rather than operating in the field or vertical farming, the company’s targeting the world of greenhouses. Its LUNA robotic system moves along the top of a greenhouse roof, checking in on crops using computer vision. The system can detect problem areas and spots that are ready to harvest, so farmers don’t have to walk up and down crops -- something that starts to become an issue as farms scale.

These are the kind of systems we’ve commonly seen rolled out for more traditional farms as part of a larger autonomous robot. Greenhouses certainly make sense for the tech, as they effectively allow it to move back and forth on a track.

IUNU says it’s currently working with a quarter of greenhouse leafy green growers in the U.S. The company currently employs 60, a 50% increase in headcount over the last six months. This round will go toward expanding its global footprint, as well as increasing R&D on new products.

“This round of investment reflects the confidence institutional investors have in us,” CEO Adam Greenberg says in a release. “The conversation around autonomous growing has accelerated in the past year, and we’re proud to be leading the way on this front.

As always, data’s the big play here, and iUNU claims it currently has the “largest production dataset in the industry,” based on existing deployment. A big cache like that is important for creating algorithms that can help identify potential problems before they become major issues for a given crop.

In September, the company acquired our 2015 Startup Battlefield winner Artemis (nee Agrilyst) to bolster its data-collecting capabilities.

Recommended Stories

  • Ford is now using robots to operate 3D printers without human help

    Ford’s Advanced Manufacturing Center has developed an interface that allows machines from different suppliers to speak to each other in the same language and operate parts of the production line autonomously. Automakers have been incorporating robotics into their manufacturing processes for decades to reduce costs and boost efficiency. The autonomous system marks the first time the Carbon 3D printers and the KUKA-built robots can talk to each other in the same language, opening limitless possibilities for other machines involved throughout the production process to collaborate.

  • Chipotle is testing a new robot to make tortillas

    Here comes robots to your local Chipotle.

  • ECA Group and iXblue enter exclusive negotiations period to create new European high-tech champion.

    ECA Group and iXblue have entered an exclusive negotiations period to bring the two French companies together. Carried out by Group Gorgé, this operation will lead to the rise of a European high-tech industrial champion in the fields of maritime, inertial navigation, space and photonics.

  • Bear Robotics targets restaurant staffing shortages with another $81M raise

    Bear has seen some success in deployment of late, including a bid to get its system in more restaurants in Japan. Japan has long eyed robots as a way to keep business moving for its aging population, and the pandemic only served to accelerate those needs. Here in the States, Bear has partnered with Chili’s, Compass Group, Denny’s, Marriott and Pepsi.

  • Japan fashion magnate Maezawa buys 'affectionate' robot venture

    Japanese fashion magnate Yusaku Maezawa is buying robotics startup Groove X, which makes an "affectionate" companion robot, saying on Tuesday he was drawn by its ability to "make people feel happy". A fund owned by Maezawa has taken a majority stake in the startup, founded by an alumni of SoftBank Group Corp's robotics business, and will move to full ownership in April, Groove X said, without providing further detail. Lovot, an amalgam of "love" and "robot", has wheels and resembles a penguin with cartoonish human eyes.

  • This Roomba robot vacuum is on sale for under $250, just in time for spring cleaning

    Save time on cleaning with this robotic vacuum that shoppers have called "such a help."

  • A home for robots: During SXSW 2022, Austin debuts new robotics, drone testing site

    The Center for Autonomous Robotics is a partnership between Austin accelerator Capital Factory and Austin drone company Guinn Partners.

  • The ElliQ eldercare robot is finally available

    The astute TechCrunch reader will quickly note that we’ve been covering Intuition Robotics for five years now, dating back to the eldercare robotics’ crowdfunding campaign way back in February 2017. Specifically, when is the ElliQ robot going on sale? What can I say, robots take a long time, and the company has spent several years beta testing.

  • SoftBank-backed Bear Robotics raises $81 million for waitering robot rollout

    SoftBank Group Corp-backed food service robot startup Bear Robotics has raised $81 million in a Series B funding round with investors that include Cleveland Avenue, a venture capital firm founded by a former McDonalds chief executive. Other investors include South Korean private equity firm IMM and telco KT Corp, the startup's co-founder and chief operating officer Juan Higueros told Reuters, declining to disclose the firm's latest valuation. Bear Robotics has shipped more than 5,000 of its Servi food service robots, which carry food and drink between kitchen and tables on layers of trays, and partnered with industry players such as Denny's, Chili's and Pepsi.

  • First Mover Asia: China Equities Woes, Tensions With US Have Barely Touched Bitcoin; Cryptos Climb

    Hong Kong's Hang Seng market has suffered through some of its worst days in more than a decade but have not seemed to affect bitcoin's price much; cryptos rose slightly as investors waited for the U.S. central bank's decision on an interest rate hike.

  • Clearside Stock Is up Over 80% In Three Trading Days. How Much Higher Can It Go?

    Can you feel the ground moving beneath your feet? Shares of eye disease-focused Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) skyrocketed 84% over the past 3 trading sessions, after investors showed their approval for the biopharma’s latest quarterly results. Specifically, the company generated revenue of $25.7 million, $8.26 million above the consensus estimate of $16.52 million. Powering the beat were the milestone payments the company received in the quarter from licensing partners Bausch + Lomb and Arctic Vis

  • Warren Buffett’s base salary has stayed at $100K for the past 25 years

    Warren Buffett is worth more than $100 billion, but he hasn't had a pay raise in more than two decades.

  • Cobalt and Lithium Demand Is On the Rise - Here's Why

    Cobalt and lithium futures prices have more than doubled since launching in December 2020 and May 2021, respectively.

  • Apple supplier Foxconn sees possible revenue hit from supply chain woes

    Apple supplier Foxconn forecast an up to 3% fall in revenue for the year in what could be its first annual sales decline in six years, as a shortage of chips squeezes smartphone production and demand cools following a surge during the pandemic. The stoppages from Foxconn - the world's largest contract electronics maker - and other companies including Japan's Toyota Motor have fuelled concerns over how global supply chains could be impacted as China deals with its biggest spike in COVID-19 infections since early 2020. Chairman Liu Young-way said on a post-earnings call on Wednesday that Foxconn would only have better clarity on supply chain uncertainty in the second half of the year.

  • US Nat Gas Prices Could Plunge if LNG Exports Decline

    U.S. natural gas prices could weaken over the short-run with traders already pricing in higher production and lower demand.

  • Caleres Shares Jump After Reporting Record Results for the Full Year

    Shares of Caleres rose modestly after markets closed on Tuesday.

  • Tencent Dives on Report of Record Fine for Money-Laundering

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. extended losses to close more than 10% lower after the Wall Street Journal reported it faces a record fine for violating Chinese anti-money laundering regulations.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetPregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has DiedPanic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Ukraine U

  • Electric Last Mile shares plunge on SEC probe

    ELMS in a regulatory filing after hours on Friday said the SEC was investigating matters discussed in prior filings including disagreements with an accounting firm and compliance with the Nasdaq's listing rules. ELMS and the SEC did not immediately respond to requests for comment. EV startup Lucid Group, which too went public through merger with a special purpose acquisition company, disclosed in December that it had received a subpoena from the regulator related to an investigation into its blank-check deal.

  • Discovery CEO made over $246 million in 2021 thanks to bumper stock options

    Zaslav's compensation rose more than 550% in 2021 and included option awards valued at $202.9 million. The one-time options grant extends over seven years, at strike prices of $35.65 or greater, according to a Discovery spokesman, which means Zaslav would receive a payout only after fueling a substantial surge in the share price. Zaslav negotiated an extension of his employment contract in May, after Discovery announced its $43 billion acquisition of AT&T's WarnerMedia.

  • Covid Stops Work at Tesla Plant. But the Stock Rises Because There Is Good News Too.

    A report says Tesla is halting production at its Shanghai plant amid a rise of Covid variant infections in China. But investors have other things on their minds.