IUOE Local 793 endorses Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario in 2022 Election

·1 min read

OAKVILLE, ON, May 27, 2022 /CNW/ - The International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 793 ("Local 793") announced its full endorsement of Doug Ford and the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party for the June 2 provincial election.

Local 793 Business Manager Mike Gallagher stated the endorsement in a letter sent to Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, writing that the backing is centred on the Progressive Conservative government's clear commitment to the skilled trades in Ontario, their strong emphasis on safety and training, and promise to invest in infrastructure.

"Your Party has focused on the recruitment of young workers into the skilled trades and emphasized significant highway, transit, and infrastructure spending to grow our economy, keep employment high and ultimately build our economy back stronger than it was pre-pandemic," Business Manager Gallagher stated in the letter.

Business Manager Gallagher noted that the decision to endorse the Ontario Progressive Conservatives is also based on Minister McNaughton's legislative approach to preserve the compulsory and voluntary trades and understanding the importance of having properly trained and licensed tradespeople doing dangerous work to ensure all workers and the public are protected.

Business Manager Gallagher added that the Party's continued effort to tackle affordability and the housing crisis is of particular importance to the more than 18,000 members of Local 793.

"These government priorities align closely with what Local 793 and my members value the most, and we look forward to working cooperatively with you and Leader Doug Ford when the PC Party of Ontario is successfully re-elected on June 2, 2022," said Business Manager Gallagher.

The International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 793 is a long-established trade union which received its original Charter in 1919. Today, we proudly represent over 18,000 crane and heavy equipment operators and other skilled workers employed in all sectors of the construction industry, industrial and mining sectors across the province of Ontario and the territory of Nunavut. Members of Local 793 operate mobile cranes, tower cranes, concrete pumps, bulldozers, excavators, graders, tractor loader backhoes, heavy haul trucks and many other types of heavy equipment.

SOURCE International Union Of Operating Engineers - Local 793

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/27/c8653.html

