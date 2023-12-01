IUS to present statewide research conference

Nov. 30—NEW ALBANY — Indiana University Southeast will soon welcome undergraduate scholars for a statewide research conference.

For the first time, IUS will host the Indiana University Undergraduate Research Conference on Friday, Dec. 8. The annual event was established in 1994, and it includes all nine IU campuses.

The event is open to the public. Oral presentations will take place at University Center North Conference from 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Attendees can view poster presentations from 10:45 a.m. to noon in the lower level of University Center North.

The conference will include more than 140 presentations from students across the state, including 93 from IUS.

Rebecca Carlton, a professor and coordinator of introductory courses in communications at IUS and interim director of research events, noted the benefits of providing this platform for undergraduate students.

"This conference allows students to showcase their academic research, fostering growth in critical thinking skills and providing insights into the practical applications of coursework and academic pursuits," she said.

The conference gives "students the opportunity to present in a more professional setting with a different audience than a classroom," she said.

"They can network with other faculty and students and see what's happening in their field," Carlton said. "It's a great opportunity for students who are planning to go to grad school because this is something they can put on their resume.

The multi-disciplinary event will feature multi-disciplinary presentations, including research students conducted at laboratories, archaeological digs, libraries and museums.

"So you get people in education who are researching new teaching strategies," Carlton said. "You have people in the sciences who are doing research in advancing the field of science. And then you have people in the humanities who are presenting."

Each presentation will last 12 minutes with a 3-minute Q&A.