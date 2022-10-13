IV Bags Market is Likely to Rise at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 - 2032, TMR Study

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - IV bags are a key product segment in the field of parenteral packaging and are assisting in supplying plastic materials, needed for intravenous therapy at healthcare infrastructure units such as hospitals and clinics. Key factors behind the increasing demand for IV bags in parenteral packaging are ease of product availability and cost-effective nature.

Transparency Market Research inc., Thursday, October 13, 2022, Press release picture

Prominent IV bags market players are making huge investments in research and development undertakings such as establishing R&D centers that function to manufacture improved IV bags that would requirements of patients suffering from different diseases.

IV bags have also displayed high efficiency in the accurate delivery of medication to blood veins through the transfusion process. With healthcare facilities becoming accessible in remote locations, IV bags could witness increased demand during the assessment period, which could help grow the market.

New IV bags launch is helping leading players in generating large amounts of revenue and assisting the players in gaining an edge over competitors. Fagron Sterile Services launched a new PV-free, eco-friendly IV bag in 2021, which has proven effective in drug delivery.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=23147

Key Findings of IV Bags Market Study

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Triggering Growth in Overall IV Bags Market: The last few years have witnessed surge in population sections suffering from different chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, hepatic failure, and renal failure. Prevalence of these disorders in elderly population has made it difficult for patients to consume medication for recovery, which has risen the demand to offer parenteral drugs intravenously. Growing demand for parenteral drugs is augmenting the growth in overall IV bags market

Increasing Product Demand from E-commerce Websites Boosting Growth in IV Bags Market: The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic led to governments imposing lockdowns and restrictions to reduce the spread of the virus, leading to closure of physical stores. The shutting down of offline distribution channels may have impacted market growth but demand for IV bags witnessed surge during the pandemic phase via online distribution channels such as e-commerce websites. Key factors for high IV bags demand on e-commerce websites include product availability at reduced prices and doorstep product delivery. Rising IV bags demand on online distribution channels such as e-commerce websites is stimulating growth in global IV bags market

Story continues

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=23147

IV Bags Market: Key Drivers

Growing IV bags demand in healthcare industry is one of the key driving factors of global IV bags market

Rising infusion pumps production for use in intravenous therapy procedures is fueling IV bags demand and triggering the growth in IV bags market

Increasing demand for non-PVC and non-DEHP IV bags to decrease carbon footprint is stimulating the growth in overall IV bags market

IV Bags Market: Key Players

Presence of several well-established market players has led to intense competition in global IV bags market. Intensity in global market could increase during the assessment period if new players enter the global IV bags market.

Signing collaborative agreements with smaller players is a growth strategy that is assisting prominent IV bags market players in expanding their presence in global market and improving their revenue.

Some of the leading players in global IV bags market include POLYCINE GmbH, ICU Medical, Inc., Baxter Co., Pfizer, West Pharmaceutical Services, Alfa Laboratories, Jiangsu Eyoung Medical Devices, Wipak, and Technoflex.

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=23147

The global IV bags market is segmented as follows:

Material TypeMaterial Type

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyethylene

Others (Copolyester Ether & EVA)

Capacity

0-250 ml

250-500 ml

500-1000ml

Above 1000 ml

Chamber Type

Single Chamber

Multi Chamber

Application

Parenteral Nutrition

Intravenous Therapies

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Packaging Research Reports

Filling Machines Market - The global filling machines market is anticipated to reach US$ 1.5 Bn by 2027, grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2026

Infant Formula Packaging Market - The global infant formula packaging market is anticipated to reach US$ 2.9 Bn by 2027, grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2027

Food Clamshells Market - The global food clamshells market is anticipated to reach US$ 2.3 Bn by 2030, grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from the year 2022 to 2030

Composite Cans Market - The global composite cans market is anticipated to reach US$ 5.6 Bn by 2026, grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2026

Case Packers Market - The global case packers market is anticipated to reach US$ 2.1 Bn by 2027, grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2027

Protective Cases Market - The global protective cases market is anticipated to exceed US$ 2.7 Bn by 2030, expand at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030

Cling Wrap Machine Market - The global cling wrap machine market is anticipated to reach US$ 720.1 Mn by 2030, grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2030

Pharmaceutical Cartridges Market - The global pharmaceutical cartridges market is anticipated to reach US$ 1.5 Bn by 2026, grow at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2022 to 2026

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research company providing custom research and consulting services. TMR provides in-depth insights into factors governing demand in the market. It divulges opportunities across various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End-Use that will favor growth in the market over the next 9 years.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: 1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Transparency Market Research Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/720273/IV-Bags-Market-is-Likely-to-Rise-at-a-CAGR-of-58-from-2020--2032-TMR-Study



