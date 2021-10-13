U.S. markets open in 6 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,332.25
    -8.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,212.00
    -48.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,622.00
    -31.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,224.80
    -4.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.55
    -0.09 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.10
    +3.80 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.73
    +0.21 (+0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1553
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.85
    -0.15 (-0.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3607
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4980
    -0.0920 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,528.18
    -2,057.95 (-3.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,314.10
    -18.67 (-1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,130.23
    -16.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.32 (-0.32%)
     

IV Fluid Bags Market Size Report 2021-2028 | Share, Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Revenue, Forecast Analysis

Fortune Business Insights
·4 min read

Key Companies in IV Fluid Bags Market are Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter, ICU Medical Inc., Sippex IV bag, Fosmo Med, Fresenius Kabi AG, Polifarma

Pune, India, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global IV Fluid Bags Market size is set to gain traction due to increased prevalence of disease and rising geriatric population around the world, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “IV Fluid Bags Market-2021-2028”.

The IV is given to patients suffering from chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes or a person going through any surgical procedure. Thus due to increased demand investors are investing in IV therapy. For instance, in May 2019, Braun Melsungen AG invested USD 1 billion for advanced IV therapy in the U.S. health infrastructure. These aforementioned factors are thus expected to drive the market during the forecast period.


Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/intravenous-iv-fluid-bags-market-102036


List of Key Players in IV Fluid Bags Market:

  • Braun Melsungen AG

  • Baxter

  • ICU Medical Inc.

  • Sippex IV bag

  • Fosmo Med

  • Fresenius Kabi AG

  • Polifarma

COVID-19 Pandemic:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic increased demand for IV therapies, as serious patients were given medications through IVs. In addition, increased plasma donation also increased its demand. However, the market suffered a moderate disruption, as non-emergency surgeries were at a halt. The market is expected to flourish in the upcoming years.

Segments-

By fluid type, the market is segmented into normal saline, dextrose, ringer’s lactate, vitamins, and others. Based on application, it is segmented into clinical and wellness. By end-user, it is divided into hospital, hydration clinics, home care settings, and others. Lastly, in terms of geography, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/intravenous-iv-fluid-bags-market-102036


Report Coverage-

The report aims to analyze the industry by considering contributions, prospects, and growth trends. It presents detailed profiles of every key player operating in the market to analyze their core competencies in each segment. Apart from that, it ensures to help our clients better understand the competitive developments, such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, joint ventures, and collaborations.

Drivers & Restraints

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Drive the Market

The rising prevalence of diseases is anticipated to drive the IV Fluid Bags Market growth. For instance, according to a report by the American Diabetes Association in the year 2015, around 30.3 million people in the U.S were suffering from diabetes. Additionally, the technological advancements and innovation done in the IV are also contributing to the market, as now PVC-free bags are used. The new IV bags are made of non-latex materials, and these are safe and are more accurate as compared to the PVC ones.

On the other hand, the risk of several other infectious diseases associated with IV is the major market constraint.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/intravenous-iv-fluid-bags-market-102036


Regional Insights

North America to Dominate Backed by Rising Number of Population

North America is expected to hold the highest IV Fluid Bags Market share due to the large population in the region suffering from chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and kidney disease. For instance, as per the CDC report, nearly 4.9 million adults in the U.S are diagnosed with kidney stones.

Europe is also expected to dominate the market due to favorable reimbursement policies launched by the government and the presence of prime healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Focus on New Launches to Intensify Competition

The market is consolidated by the presence of major companies that are striving to maintain their position by focusing on new launches. For instance, in July 2019, Baxter launched Myxredlin. It is U.S FDA approved and first and only ready to use insulin IV infusion. Moreover, other key players are adopting proactive strategies such as mergers, and facility expansion to favor the market's growth in the forthcoming years.

Industry Development

  • June 2019:Eurolife Healthcare based in India launched high quality Intravenous IV products - Discport and Lifeport. These are smart intravenous infusion made with the best of the latest technology. These reduces the chances of any infections apart from ease of use.


Ask for Customization of this Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/intravenous-iv-fluid-bags-market-102036


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.


Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba Founder Seen Amid Activities In Hong Kong After One Year

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) founder Jack Ma, mainly out of public view since the regulatory clampdown, is currently in Hong Kong and has met business associates recently, Reuters reports. The visit marked his first trip to the Asian financial hub since October 2020. The Chinese billionaire maintained a low profile since criticizing China's financial regulators in October 2020 that cost him the Ant Group's mega IPO. Ma vanished for three months before surfacing in January, speaking to

  • Oil Refiners Have Gotten a Boost from the Power Crunch. It Won’t Last.

    "There's some fears around what happens later in the winter,” says Citi analyst Prashant Rao.

  • Tesla sees increase in Chinese vehicle deliveries

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss Tesla's latest EV delivieries numbers in China.&nbsp;

  • Oil Prices Aren’t Slowing Down. Play the Rebound With These Stocks.

    Demand isn’t going away soon. Goldman says investors should consider companies that have long-term sources of oil and gas.

  • Gold Price Prediction – Prices Trade Sideways as the Dollar Breaks Out

    Treasury yields ease

  • Oil falls on concerns of faltering economic growth to hit demand

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Oil prices edged down on Wednesday on concerns that oil demand growth will fall as major economies suffer through inflation and supply chain issues though surging prices for power generation fuels such as coal and natural gas limited losses. Brent crude futures fell 11 cents, or 0.1%, to $83.31 a barrel at 0502 GMT, extending a 23 cent loss on Tuesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 11 cents to $80.53 a barrel after gaining 12 cents on Tuesday.

  • Shale Oil Is Booming Again in the Permian

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices above $80 a barrel are once again spurring a revival of shale drilling in America’s biggest oil field, where production is expected to return to pre-pandemic highs within weeks.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion

  • Luxury giant LVMH's third-quarter sales up by 20%

    PARIS (Reuters) -Sales at French luxury group LVMH's fashion and leather goods division rose strongly in the third quarter even though overall revenue growth in Asia and the United States eased from their stellar first-half performance. LVMH, whose luxury products span Moët & Chandon champagne and Bulgari timepieces, said on Tuesday the popularity of its star labels Louis Vuitton and Dior helped its fashion and leather goods division, which accounts for nearly half of group sales, to report 24% growth.

  • Bitcoin Mining Is Reshaping the Energy Sector and No One Is Talking About It

    Recently, I was invited to give a talk at the Texas Blockchain Summit on the topic of the growth of bitcoin mining in Texas. Not knowing anything about bitcoin mining in Texas, I interrogated around two dozen mining entrepreneurs, wholesale energy traders, academics and energy experts. What I discovered would completely alter my views on bitcoin mining.

  • CleanSpark Spends Some of Its Bitcoin to Buy 4,500 New Mining Machines

    The sustainable bitcoin mining company now expects delivery of 24,580 total machines in the next year.

  • There Is Shadow Inflation Taking Place All Around Us

    Inflation has surged in 2021, with various official measurements of consumer prices rising faster than they have in years. But in a crucial respect, the data may be understating things. Many types of businesses facing supply disruptions and labor shortages have dealt with those problems not by raising prices (or not by only raising prices), but by taking steps that could give their customers a lesser experience. A hotel room might cost the same as a year ago — but no longer include daily cleanin

  • Tata Motors to invest $2 billion in EVs after fundraise from TPG

    Tata Motors will invest over $2 billion in its electric vehicle (EV) business over the next five years, a company executive said on Tuesday, after the Indian automaker announced it had raised funds from private equity firm TPG. Earlier, Tata Motors said TPG's Rise Climate Fund and Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ had agreed to invest about $1 billion to expand the company's EV business for which it would form a separate unit. TPG and ADQ would hold between 11% and 15% in the new EV entity, valuing it at about $9.1 billion, Tata said.

  • Apple’s China Balancing Act Gets Trickier During Xi’s Crackdown

    Oct.13 -- In the past year, Beijing has upended China’s internet market with the crackdown on the influence and control of tech giants like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. Meanwhile, Apple Inc. has remained unscathed. But is that going to change? Bloomberg’s Vlad Savov reports on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

  • Let's Look at Wells Fargo's Charts Ahead of Earnings

    The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been steady to slightly higher since May and tells us that buyers of WFC have been more aggressive but also slow in their approach. The weekly OBV line has been climbing higher from June 2020. In this daily Point and Figure chart of WFC, below, we see the $60 price target we pointed out in our June review.

  • Kansas City Southern Engages Commtrex To Boost Supply Chain Efficiencies

    Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) has engaged Commtrex to enhance the visibility and connectivity of its over 100 transload facilities in the U.S. and Mexico using the Commtrex platform. The Commtrex platform allows shippers to search for transload centers by location, commodities handled, services provided, and other parameters to develop their freight rail options. KCS transload network handles food and agricultural commodities, bulk materials, chemicals, paper and forest products, steel, and o

  • Iron Ore’s 50% Surge Is Latest Spike to Fuel Inflation Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore has suddenly gone from commodity laggard to a top performer, with resurgent prices further fanning inflation fears that are rippling across the world. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19How France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented t

  • Is $80 The New Normal For Oil?

    Oil prices have settled comfortably above the $80 mark as fears of demand destruction are countered by forecasts of a cold winter

  • Citigroup Top Stock Picks Range From Psychedelic Drugs to NFTs

    (Bloomberg) -- New technologies from psychedelic drugs to low-carbon transportation that are being adopted at an increasingly fast pace offer stock-picking opportunities for investors, according to Citigroup Inc.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9

  • U.S. Crude Firmly Above $80; Another Weekly Stocks Build Forecast

    U.S. crude prices posted a fourth straight day of gains, settling firmly above $80 per barrel on Tuesday, as the trade awaited weekly inventory data that could show another build in a market paying scant attention to any negative data on oil. U.S. crude’s West Texas Intermediate benchmark settled up 12 cents, or 0.2%, at $80.64 per barrel. London-traded Brent crude, the global benchmark for oil, settled at $83.42, down 23 cents, or 0.3%.

  • Oil Edges Higher With Energy Shortages Boosting Winter Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil futures in New York rose for the fourth straight day in choppy trade as investors assessed how a global power crisis will affect demand this winter.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-