IV Fluid Monitoring Devices Market size to grow by USD 1,494.23 million from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the growing use of infusion therapy devices in home care settings - Technavio

PR Newswire
·18 min read

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global IV fluid monitoring devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,494.23 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period. The growing use of infusion therapy devices in home care settings is a major factor fueling the growth of the global intravenous fluid monitoring devices market, and technological advances are the primary trend in the global market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global IV Fluid Monitoring Devices Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global IV Fluid Monitoring Devices Market 2023-2027

For more insights on the historic market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

What's New?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

IV Fluid Monitoring Devices Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (hospitals and clinics, ASCS, and home care), type (desktop and portable), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

  • The market share growth by the hospitals and clinics segment will be significant for the growth of the global IV fluid monitoring devices market during the forecast period. Many people undergo treatment in clinics due to the availability of improved patient care, easy appointment rescheduling, and favorable reimbursement scenario. The number of patient visits to clinics is increasing. As a result, hospitals are collaborating with clinics to become hospital-based healthcare providers. The conversion of clinics into outpatient departments using hospitals' outpatient ambulatory payment classification structure has increased the technical fees, which increases the adoption of infusion pumps and monitoring devices in clinics. Such factors are expected to increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview
The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global IV fluid monitoring devices market.

  • North America is estimated to contribute 31% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The regional market's growth is mainly attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and arthritis; the increasing geriatric population; the development of innovative devices; and rising healthcare expenditure. The increasing number of product approvals and the growing presence of global and local manufacturers of IV fluid monitoring devices also fuel the growth of the market in the North American region.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

IV Fluid Monitoring Devices Market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

Increasing the use of infusion therapy devices in home care settings is a major factor fueling the growth of the global intravenous fluid monitoring devices market. Home-based treatments use medical devices such as infusion therapy devices. The use of these devices is increasing due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer. Home infusion therapy devices enable safe, accurate, and precise drug delivery based on the patient's needs. It also reduces the requirement of lengthy hospital stays and additional healthcare costs for the treatment of chronic diseases. There is a growing trend of wireless and remote programming capabilities of home-care infusion pumps. The pumps allow clinicians and pharmacists to determine and monitor the medication dosing parameters and mitigate the need for frequent hospital visits, which is driving market growth.

Leading trends influencing the market 

Technological advances are the leading trend in the global intravenous fluid monitoring devices market. Most pharmaceutical and medical device companies focus on incorporating advanced technologies in infusion systems to enhance the effectiveness, safety, and efficiency of medications and minimize the risk of adverse reactions. For example, Becton, Dickinson, and Co. offers the BD Alaris pump module, a large-volume infusion pump that continuously or intermittently delivers fluids, medications, blood, and blood products to adult, pediatric, and neonatal patients. The increased adoption of the devices can be attributed to factors such as advanced features, including user-friendly interfaces, auto-programming, error-reduction capabilities, and data documentation capabilities.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Pricing pressure coupled with intense competition is a primary challenge to the growth of the global intravenous fluid monitoring devices market. The market witnesses intense competition due to the presence of several global and regional vendors. Established global vendors have wide distribution channels and contracts with leading hospitals and healthcare facilities. However, they face intense competition from small regional vendors that offer similar products at relatively lower prices. Thus, customers have the choice of purchasing high-quality products at low prices. The market is volume-driven and price-sensitive, and the intense competition leads to price wars among vendors.

Insights on market drivers, trends, & challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and
forecast period (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this IV Fluid Monitoring Devices Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the IV fluid monitoring devices market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the IV fluid monitoring devices market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the IV fluid monitoring devices market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of IV fluid monitoring devices market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The continuous glucose monitoring market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.37% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,588.61 million. The rise in the diabetic population is notably driving market growth.

The non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.68% between 2022 and 2027.The increasing prevalence of diabetes and the growing number of government programs for non-invasive treatments are the key factors driving the global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices non-invasive glucose meter market growth.

IV Fluid Monitoring Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.15%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1,494.23 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.95

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 31%

Key countries

US, Germany, France, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

B Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., BC Group International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC, Datrend Systems Inc., EVELABS TECHNOLOGIES Pvt. Ltd., Fortive Corp., Gossen Metrawatt GmbH, ICU Medical Inc., IRadimed Corp., ivWatch LLC, Micrel Medical Devices SA, MONIDOR Oy Ltd., NETECH Corp., Pentland Medical Ltd., Pronk Technologies Inc., Seaward Group USA, Shift Labs Inc., and Sino Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Health Care market reports  

Table of Contents  

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global IV fluid monitoring devices market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 ASCs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Home care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Desktop - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Portable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 B Braun Melsungen AG

  • 12.4 Baxter International Inc.

  • 12.5 BC Group International Inc.

  • 12.6 Becton Dickinson and Co.

  • 12.7 Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC

  • 12.8 Datrend Systems Inc.

  • 12.9 EVELABS TECHNOLOGIES Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.10 Fortive Corp.

  • 12.11 ICU Medical Inc.

  • 12.12 IRadimed Corp.

  • 12.13 ivWatch LLC

  • 12.14 Micrel Medical Devices SA

  • 12.15 Seaward Group USA

  • 12.16 Shift Labs Inc.

  • 12.17 Sino Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

