IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago Offers Solution for Treatment Resistant Depression (TRD)

IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago, a clinic in Chicago, IL, is pleased to announce that they can offer a solution to treatment resistance depression (TRD). In fact, they are the first private facility in Chicago to offer intravenous ketamine therapy for treating depression, fibromyalgia, chronic pain, TRD, and other issues. TRD means the standard treatments, such as psychotherapy and taking an antidepressant medication, are not sufficient for the patient. Standard treatments may have negligible impact or the symptoms may only improve temporarily but return again.

Ketamine was synthesized in 1962 and was approved by the FDA for use as an anesthetic drug in 1970. It blocks a neural receptor for glutamate that has been shown to have a key role in chronic pain syndromes, major depression, fibromyalgia, and other such illnesses. It has also been found to have powerful anti-inflammatory properties and can stimulate synaptogenesis, neuronal growth, and neuroplasticity. It is important to note that it is a Schedule III drug, which means it should only be used and administered by a trained nurse anesthetist, anesthesiologist, or physician. It has been observed to be a very safe drug when used for anesthesia or as a treatment for chronic pain and depression.

At IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago, the doses that are used for the treatment of depression and chronic pain are much lower compared to the doses used for anesthesia. The session is 45 minutes long and the patients are closely monitored. It has been observed that most of the patients feel free and very relaxed during the infusion and these effects wear off in approximately one hour after the session. Furthermore, all patients at the Chicago ketamine centers are carefully examined and evaluated with regards to their medical history and medication list before the treatment is administered. They will also consult with the patient’s primary care doctor or mental health professional if they find there is a need to.

The IV ketamine therapy may also be used as one of the fibromyalgia management solutions. Fibromyalgia is a kind of disorder that is characterized by extensive musculoskeletal pain that occurs in conjunction with fatigue, memory, sleep, and mood problems. Scientists believe this is due to the amplification of painful sensations by impacting the way the brain and spinal cord process pain and non-pain signals. The symptoms of fibromyalgia usually start after a certain event, such as surgery, physical trauma, infection, or substantial psychological stress. But in some cases, symptoms gradually appear for no apparent reason. It has been observed that fibromyalgia mostly occurs in women. Meanwhile, IV ketamine therapy has been observed to help with this condition.

Patients who have experienced treatment at IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago, have provided highly positive reviews. The treatment center has a 4.6 overall rating on Google and in one of their latest reviews, Kean O. gave them five stars and said, “I have been coming here for 9 months for infusions and my entire life has changed. I am for the first time living without chronic pain. It's so amazing. Working with the Drs here has been awesome. I feel well taken care of and safe. The nurses and staff are also wonderful. I highly recommend them.”

IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago was founded to provide advanced and effective intravenous (IV) medical treatment for anxiety, TRD, fibromyalgia, chronic pain, PTSD, OCD, and other ailments. Their team of medical professionals is headed by Dr. Bal Nandra, who was trained at the University of Chicago Hospitals Department of Anesthesia and Critical Care and has almost 20 years of experience in a clinical setting. His team of professionals are made up of registered nurses with experience in ketamine infusion and licensed therapists and technicians who work with mental health professionals and primary care physicians to ensure optimized treatment and continuity of care.

Those who are looking for a clinically proven therapy for chronic pain can check out the IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago website, or contact them on the telephone or through email. They are open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm from Monday to Friday, and from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturdays.

