IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago May Offer One of the Solutions for the Mental Illness of Depression

IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago
·4 min read

Chicago, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago, Illinois -

IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago, a clinic in Chicago, IL, is happy to announce that their personalized intravenous ketamine therapies may offer treatment for the mental illness of depression. This Chicago ketamine treatment center is bringing the advantages of ketamine to those who are suffering from mental depression. This is a serious but common medical illness that negatively affects how those affected feel, the way they think, and how they act. Ketamine, which was first used in the 1960s as an anesthesia drug for animals and later on got FDA approval in 1970 as an anesthetic for humans.

The potential of ketamine as treatment for depression and as an antidote to suicidal thoughts has attracted the attention of various researchers. It is important to note that casual use of ketamine is not a treatment for depression but doctors have developed a protocol for the medically supervised use of ketamine to help people who are unable to get relief from other drugs.

Chicago IV Solution logo
Chicago IV Solution logo

One of the ways to administer ketamine in a medically supervised environment is through intravenous (IV) infusion. IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago offers clinically proven ketamine therapy to patients in a comfortable and safe outpatient setting, while applying effective protocols and the the highest standards of care to produce unmatched results.

Meanwhile, an article in the IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago website about the use of intravenous ketamine for depression, it has been found that this drug has a much faster antidepressant effect compared to the conventional antidepressants, such as serotonin re-uptake inhibitors (SSRIs), which usually take six weeks to accomplish full antidepressant effect.

Studies indicate that the ketamine infusion for depression acts more rapidly than SSRIs and serotonin and norepinephrine uptake inhibitors (SNRIs). A single infusion is capable of decreasing or even getting rid of the symptoms of depression within minutes to hours. Ketamine has a direct impact on the glutaminergic system as a NMDA (N-methyl-D-aspartate) receptor antagonist and an AMPA (alpha-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic acid) agonist. Ketamine gets metabolized to (2R,6R)-hydroxynorketamine (HNK) which activates AMPA receptors. The direct impact of HNK on AMPA receptors is considered to be the reason for the anti-depressant effects of ketamine.

Just one ketamine infusion may have lasting antidepressant effects of up to two weeks or longer. On the other hand, taking one pill of an SSRI or SNRI rarely has any substantial antidepressant effect. SSRIs and SNRIs will need to be taken daily to provide relief from depression. Ketamine may be able to relieve depression within minutes to hours of starting an IV infusion in patients who respond. It should be noted that not all patients will respond to ketamine, and ketamine also has its own risks and side effects.

With regards to suicidal thinking, conventional antidepressants may actually increase the chances of suicidal thinking. But a possible additional advantage of using ketamine for depression is that the black box warning of possible suicidal behavior and thinking on traditional antidepressants is avoided.

IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago was established to provide cutting edge and effective intravenous (IV) medical treatment for fibromyalgia, anxiety, TRD, OCD, chronic pain, PTSD, and other illnesses. Dr. Bal Nandra, who obtained his training from the University of Chicago Hospitals Department of Anesthesia and Critical Care and has almost 20 years of experience in a clinical environment, heads the team of health professionals in the ketamine center. His team of professionals is made up of licensed therapists and technicians who collaborate with mental health professionals, primary care physicians who make sure optimized treatment and continuity of care, and registered nurses who are knowledgeable and experienced in ketamine infusion.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JQjVkoqDjwk

Those who want to know more about the use of ketamine as a possible treatment for mental depression and getting the latest news on this can check out the IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago website, or contact them on the telephone or through email. They are open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm from Monday to Friday, and from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturdays.

###

For more information about IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago, contact the company here:

IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago
Bal Nandra, M.D.
(844) 948-6337
b.nandra@chicagoivsolution.com
712 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60654

CONTACT: Bal Nandra, M.D.


